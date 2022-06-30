Carbon capture import role on horizon for tanker jetty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carbon capture import role on horizon for tanker jetty

June 30, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 5:03 pm
Peterhead Port authority invests in carbon capture scheme
Carbon capture scheme aims to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with the goal of reducing climate change

Peterhead Port will be central to the Acorn Project, the carbon capture and storage (CCUS) scheme based at nearby St Fergus.

Peterhead Port Authority and Storegga, the company behind Acorn, commissioned a survey of the former tanker jetty at the south side of the port, with a view to investing in its upgrade to handle bulk carbon dioxide imports from industrialised regions across the UK and Europe.

These imports would be at the heart of the port’s role in the net zero transition, which the North East Scotland Green Freeport partners hope will be accelerated via a successful bid.

The carbon will ultimately be pumped to and stored in depleted North Sea gas fields.

Acorn, part of the Scottish Cluster, secured reserve project status in 2021 when the UK Government selected CCUS projects for a share in £1 billion of funding.

The transition to net zero

Linked to this is a scheme to capture carbon at Peterhead Power Station.

PPA chief executive Simon Brebner is adamant that without these major initiatives not only Scotland but the UK as a whole cannot achieve its net zero goals.

“It is critical that this region is substantially supported through Green Freeport status to drive forward the just transition to net zero,” he said.

“As well as helping the country achieve its climate targets, these projects will provide substantial new employment in what is a relatively deprived area.”

In addition to carbon capture, Green Freeport status could help to transform the fish processing sector, especially through the introduction of new technology, to match the heavy investment in whitefish and pelagic fleets.

And offshore wind could be supported with the deployment of empty land banks near Boddam which would suit manufacturers for the assembly of turbine blades prior to their dispatch to the North Sea at the port itself.

“We don’t own the land but we work closely with partners who do,” said Mr Brebner. “That potentially could help streamline a lot of the process involved in importing and exporting.

“Tax sites would be a major benefit to the users of that, potentially also at St Fergus as well. I think we’ve got a very valuable proposition across the different collaborative organisations.”

Bid for Green Freeport status creates jobs

Up to 32,000 high-quality jobs will be created, and gross value added (GVA) will be uplifted by £8.5 billion in the next 10 years as a result of investment, innovation, regional regeneration and opportunities opened up under plans to transform the region into the net zero capital of Europe.

North East Scotland Green Freeport will comprise a special economic zone within which a number of levers and tax incentives will be available to attract new investment and support expansion of existing businesses to invest, innovate and develop the skills needed to deliver a wide range of pioneering new projects.

The UK and Scottish governments are due to determine the successful bids for Green Freeport status later this year.

