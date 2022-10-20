Aberdeen office market take up set to double on rising oil price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen office market take up set to double on rising oil price

By Erikka Askeland
October 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".

Demand for office space in the Granite City will more than double this year along with the rising oil price, a new report has found.

Aberdeen’s office market is on course to exceed 400,000 sq ft of take-up during 2022, despite the number of lettings easing in the third quarter, according to Knight Frank.

The largest deal of the third quarter of 2022 was Dolphin Drilling securing 9,000 sq ft of office space at D2 Business Park in Dyce, as the continuing high price of oil boosted offshore activity.

With several transactions already underway and likely to conclude next quarter, Knight Frank predicted Aberdeen will breach 400,000 sq ft of office deals by the end of the year – a significant increase on the 197,000 sq ft recorded during 2021.

The commercial property consultancy said that 47,926 sq ft of office space was transacted in the Granite City between July and September.

Combined with the 195,905 sq ft and 60,521 sq ft during the first two quarters, respectively, take-up for 2022 so far has reached 304,352 sq. ft.

Knight Frank partner Matthew Park said +$100 oil and North Sea licensing round was ” trickling through into property deals”.

Matthew Park, partner at Knight Frank Aberdeen, said: “Although take-up slowed, there were 19 deals concluded in the third quarter – office activity so far in 2022 demonstrates that Aberdeen is bouncing back from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are enough transactions in the pipeline to believe that we can surpass 400,000 sq ft for the year, which would be more than double 2021’s total.

“The sustained high oil price at around $100 per barrel and the prospect of more than 100 new North Sea licenses being awarded, to boost domestic oil and gas production, in the next licensing round is trickling through into property deals, with more oil services and drilling companies issuing contract-led requirements.

“All things being equal, we would expect that to continue in the final quarter and into 2023.”

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Real Estate successfully completed on the sale of the Aberdeen HQ of global energy group Equinor on behalf of Golden Globe to a private overseas investor for £20 million.

Gary Cameron, head of Scotland at BNP Paribas Real Estate said: “Aberdeen has witnessed a scarcity of prime office deals in the last few years in what most will accept, has been a subdued market.

BNP Paribas Real Estate head of Scotland Gary Cameron said Aberdeen is on a “turning point” as world events bring a “renewed commitment to the North Sea”.

“However recent world events and the energy cost crisis have brought a stark focus on UK energy security and a renewed commitment to the North Sea.

‘’We believe the Equinor House sale marks a shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city.

“Demand for the city won’t be a blanket one but for select assets offering the combination of location and secure and sustainable income, Aberdeen can offer investors really good value.”

The 46,000 sq ft Equinor House is fully leased to the Norwegian state-owned firm until March 2032 and has fixed rental uplifts of 2.5% pa.

Equinor House, was developed by Drum Property Group for the occupier in 2015. Advised by BNP Paribas Real Estate, Golden Globe acquired the asset in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Isolated farmhouse
Rallying call for 558 empty Shetland homes to be made available to ease housing…
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
GALLERY: From the finishing touches to award joy, some of the best pictures from…
Vasco da Gama cruise ship arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cromarty Firth cruise ship calls hit new record as industry bounces back after Covid
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
What is the 'triple lock' and what does it mean for pensioners in the…
Aviemore Retail Park
LCP adds to burgeoning Aviemore portfolio with third acquisition
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
KPMG promotes 14 in Aberdeen
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Firms facing 'force 10 gale': Warning as Scottish small business confidence falls again
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Tenants at Langstane Housing Association no longer need to turn off heating after £61,000…

Most Read

1
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Recent commercial property deals in Aberdeen mark a "shift in investor appetite for Aberdeen and a turning point for the city".
Stephen Gallacher: End of the road for PGA EuroPro Tour is a crying shame…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented