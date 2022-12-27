Loch Ness by Jacobite floats keeping staff happy in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch Ness by Jacobite floats keeping staff happy in 2023

By Simon Warburton
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Loch Ness by Jacobite boat in front of Urquhart Castle
Loch Ness by Jacobite says a fair wage is "just the minimum really." Image: Loch Ness by Jacobite.

Staff at cruise business Loch Ness by Jacobite had an extra Christmas present in their stocking this year as the company announced it was providing an extra week’s holiday in the New Year as a “thank-you” for their efforts in 2022.

Loch Ness by Jacobite will be closed from January 9 – 23 with a new recruitment drive firing up to take on staff early in the New Year for the boat, café and retail operations at the An Talla (Gaelic for Gathering Place) base at Dochgarroch near Inverness.

Soaring energy prices and difficulty recruiting staff has led many Highland businesses to shut their doors on Mondays and Tuesdays in a bid to slash costs, but the majority of Loch Ness by Jacobite staff said that option would mean they would still work weekends and spend less quality time with their families.

Freda Newton in front of Loch Ness by Jacobite sign
Freda Newton at An Talla. Image: Whalefish.

“We consulted with our staff – we didn’t want to lose them,” Loch Ness by Jacobite managing director Freda Newton told the Press and Journal. “So we said we would shut for two weeks – that is listening.

“I have owned the company for 20 years and when I bought it they did not operate in winter at all. Apart from Covid, we have been (running) in the winter all the time; it helps with staff as we are reducing the seasonality of the business.”

In addition to the extra week of holiday, staff at Loch Ness by Jacobite also benefit from a bus to take the boat crew to and from work each day; 20% discount in both the restaurant and shop in An Talla, while uniform and lunch during shifts are also provided.

You have a duty of care to look after your staff”

Freda Newton

The company has also been an accredited living wage employer since 2019.

This year, the living wage movement is highlighting businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector that go the extra mile beyond paying a higher rate than minimum wage in its campaign, #TheGoodWeDo, through added staff benefits and support for the local community.

Ms Newton added: “Loch Ness by Jacobite is a living wage employer, but offering a fair wage is just the minimum really. As an employer, you have a duty of care to look after your staff and do all you can to ensure they enjoy their job. The living wage is part of our ethos.

“It’s about listening to staff and responding, where possible, to concerns or suggestions for improvements. This extra holiday is a good example of that.”

Freda Newton in front of Loch Ness by Jacobite boat
Freda Newton is celebrating 20 years as owner of Loch Ness of Jacobite.

Making the workplace attractive is key to Loch Ness by Jacobite, which recognises the twin pressures sweeping the region of staff recruitment and the classic Highlands chestnut of housing availability and affordability.

“Hopefully, we can get to the place that says everybody is well paid,” said Ms Newton adding: “From chefs to students, waitresses to boat crew. We get a lot of brothers and sisters, friends of friends.”

Cost pressures are spread throughout Highland businesses’ supply chains and Loch Ness by Jacobite is no exception although the company is aware of Bank of England caution concerning rising wages and prices fuelling a spiral of inflation and new salary demands.

Sterling weakness triggering American tourist influx

“Everybody has to recognise what is fair,” said Ms Newton, adding: “I don’t want to be putting anyone out of business by putting pressure on my suppliers.

“We have increased prices less than we have increased wages; we put up our prices by 5% overall. I think we will just have to monitor it and see how things go and where we can make cost savings without affecting the quality of the offer.”

The current travails of Sterling are also making it more attractive for overseas visitors to the UK, particularly from the US, while latent demand following the ending of Covid restrictions is also fuelling visitor interest.

Ms Newton added: “We operate seven days a week for most of the year, sailing in all seasons and offering quality food, drink and retail at An Talla.

An Talla, a £2m restaurant and gift shop complex where Jacobite cruises dock.
An Talla, a £2m restaurant and gift shop complex where Jacobite cruises dock. Image: Loch Ness by Jacobite.

“Some of our staff have been with us for many years and I am extremely proud of that; I would like to think we keep our staff because they know they are valued.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented