Wood to create 40 new jobs in Aberdeen-led project for TotalEnergies

A 23-month deal between the two firms will see Wood help the French energy giant reduce its carbon footprint.

By Keith Findlay
Wood employee
Aberdeen-based Wood is growing its headcount globally. Image: Wood

Engineering and consulting giant Wood has said a new decarbonisation contract with TotalEnergies will be led from Aberdeen and create 40 jobs.

The 23-month deal is part of the Elgin-Franklin Flare Gas Recovery System Project.

Granite City-headquartered Wood said it followed successful completion of a field study and front-end engineering design work.

The new contract includes the coordination of operations, procurement and design aspects for the Elgin asset about 150 miles east of Aberdeen in the UK North Sea.

TotalEnergies' Elgin platform in the North Sea, about 150 miles off the coast of Aberdeen.
TotalEnergies’ Elgin platform in the North Sea, about 150 miles off the coast of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

​Wood declined to say how much the deal is worth but confirmed it would create 40 new positions on and offshore.

The Elgin-Franklin field is operated by TotalEnergies, with Eni, Harbour Energy, Ithaca Energy, Neo Energy and One-Dyas holding non-operated interests.

Wood’s project is part of TotalEnergies’ carbon reduction efforts.

It will redirect gas that would have previously been flared through a new compressor system offshore to be treated and then reused.

Wood and TotalEnergies are long-time partners

Wood has worked with French energy giant TotalEnergies for more than 20 years, supporting a variety of projects and contracts globally.

Martin Simmonite, senior vice-president, UK operations, Wood, said: “Our teams are well positioned to support TEPUK (Total Exploration and Production  UK) as they execute their ambitious action plan to reduce emissions across their operations.”

Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood’s headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Wood provides consultancy, project management and other services in 60 countries globally.

The company employs about 35,000 people around the world, including around 4,500 in Aberdeen..

Earlier this year it revealed it was recruiting for 200 new jobs in its home city and a total of 500 UK-wide.

Our people are in demand right now. We are continuing to hire.”

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin dismissed reports about redundancies as “media speculation”.

“Our people are in demand right now,” he told The Press and Journal, adding: “We are continuing to hire.

It came as London-listed Wood announced pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6 million last year, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Revenue was 8.7% higher in the latest period, at £4.67billion.

