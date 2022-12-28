Aldi pledges to refurbish stores in Aberdeen, Ellon and Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aldi stores in Aberdeen, Ellon and Inverurie are set for a revamp as the discount retailer committed a further £5million to refreshing its store estate in Scotland.

The German-owned chain said its shops in Ellon, Inverurie as well as Cornhill in Aberdeen will benefit from its “project fresh” upgrade initiative in 2023.

The firm said the refurbishment will increase space for its Scottish range of goods, including fresh meat and fish, bread and cakes as well as beers and spirits. The project will also boost the “food to go” section as well as make signage clearer.

Aldi, estimated to be the third biggest retailer by volume in Scotland, added that 25% of its range is now locally sourced in Scotland.

The store chain celebrated the opening of its 104th store in Scotland in Broxburn, West Lothian earlier this year.

Overall it plans to invest £35m in its Scottish store estate this year, the group said.

The company will also spend £20m to prepare for the start of the deposit return scheme.

The controversial plan to boost drinks bottle recycling is due to come into force in August.

All drinks containers – aluminum, plastic and glass – will have a 20p deposit included in their price which will be recouped when the bottle is taken to one of thousands of special collection points at supermarkets and other shops around the country.

Aldi Scotland regional managing director Richard Holloway said: “As we look to the New Year, our growth plan continues to be realised, with more stores and further investment in Scotland to reach more customers than ever before.

“Aldi has a unique business model based on efficiency which allows us to provide top-quality products for a fraction of the price.”

He added: “We understand the difficulties our customers are facing,” and said the expansion meant “more people can benefit from our award-winning quality products”.

The supermarket said it will also continue to support its local community initiatives with the return of its Scottish Sports Fund which has, to date, donated over £340,000 to local sports clubs.

It’s Supermarket Sweep will also return for its eighth year, giving customers a chance to dash through the aisles of the store in a nostalgic take on the 90s show, all while supporting local foodbanks.

In addition to donating surplus unsold food from its stores to foodbanks, community groups and charities year-round through its partnership with Neighbourly, Aldi has launched an Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund worth £250,000.