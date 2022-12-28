Schoolkids travel take boat from Orkney island to Kirkwall to hone swimming skills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolkids from an Orkney island have been praised for going above and beyond to become safe and confident swimmers.

A group of 13 dedicated youngsters from Rousay Community School have been making a 22-mile journey every week to take swimming lessons in Kirwall since October.

For the last seven weeks, the pupils, aged seven to 11, have been taking part in the national Learn to Swim programme at the town’s Pickaquoy Centre to hone their skills.

The school introduced the initiative a few years ago to give all pupils access to swimming lessons and to improve their water safety.

Due to the remote location of the island, schoolkids have to travel for around an hour by ferry and two busses with headteacher Katie Lucas to reach the centre.

However, Ms Lucas said that even though travelling to Kirkwall for the lessons can be challenging sometimes, every journey is worth it for the benefit of the children.

She said: “Learning to swim is such an important skill and we want to equip our pupils to be safe in and around water.

“It is an added bonus that learning to swim brings a lot of other benefits too, such as improving a child’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“Swimming lessons have been offered at the school for a number of years but had to unfortunately pause during the pandemic.

“This is the first year we have been able to resume and it has been very well received by both the pupils and wider community.”

‘Geography no barrier to learning’

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered by Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, with more than 500 youngsters taking part on a weekly basis at the Pickaquoy Centre.

The centre is one of 37 leisure trusts and aquatic providers and 160 pools across the country to offer the framework and help youngsters become competent swimmers.

Led by world champion swimmers Duncan Scott and Toni Shaw as its ambassadors, the programme has provided lessons to more than 100,000 kids since its launch in 2018.

Euan Lowe, chief executive officer at Scottish Swimming, said providing this opportunity is even more important in rural island communities.

He added: “It’s so important for everyone on the islands to have life skills to keep them safe in and around water.

“Swimming is more than just a sport – it’s essential for the health and safety of the nation.

“We’re delighted to see the Learn to Swim programme working so well in rural communities enabling young people to develop the confidence, skills and a real love of swimming.”

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs with Scottish Water, said the programme presents an opportunity to create a young generation of safe and confident swimmers.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see that even when pools aren’t always within easy reach, geography is no barrier to learning to swim.”