Schoolkids travel take boat from Orkney island to Kirkwall to hone swimming skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Schoolkids travel take boat from Orkney island to Kirkwall to hone swimming skills

By Denny Andonova
December 28, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 1:23 pm
Rousay swimming lessons
Youngsters from a remote Orkney Island have been praised for their passion and enthusiasm for swimming. Image: Holyrood PR/Supplied.

Schoolkids from an Orkney island have been praised for going above and beyond to become safe and confident swimmers.

A group of 13 dedicated youngsters from Rousay Community School have been making a 22-mile journey every week to take swimming lessons in Kirwall since October.

For the last seven weeks, the pupils, aged seven to 11, have been taking part in the national Learn to Swim programme at the town’s Pickaquoy Centre to hone their skills.

The school introduced the initiative a few years ago to give all pupils access to swimming lessons and to improve their water safety.

The Pickaquoy Centre is one of 37 venues to run the swimming programme. Image: Supplied.

Due to the remote location of the island, schoolkids have to travel for around an hour by ferry and two busses with headteacher Katie Lucas to reach the centre.

However, Ms Lucas said that even though travelling to Kirkwall for the lessons can be challenging sometimes, every journey is worth it for the benefit of the children.

She said: “Learning to swim is such an important skill and we want to equip our pupils to be safe in and around water.

“It is an added bonus that learning to swim brings a lot of other benefits too, such as improving a child’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“Swimming lessons have been offered at the school for a number of years but had to unfortunately pause during the pandemic.

“This is the first year we have been able to resume and it has been very well received by both the pupils and wider community.”

‘Geography no barrier to learning’

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered by Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, with more than 500 youngsters taking part on a weekly basis at the Pickaquoy Centre.

The centre is one of 37 leisure trusts and aquatic providers and 160 pools across the country to offer the framework and help youngsters become competent swimmers.

Led by world champion swimmers Duncan Scott and Toni Shaw as its ambassadors, the programme has provided lessons to more than 100,000 kids since its launch in 2018.

Euan Lowe, chief executive officer at Scottish Swimming, said providing this opportunity is even more important in rural island communities.

He added: “It’s so important for everyone on the islands to have life skills to keep them safe in and around water.

Young swimmers welcomed six-time Olympic medallist and Commonwealth champion Duncan Scott at the Pickaquoy Centre in 2021 as he ‘dived in’ to their swimming lessons. Image: Supplied.

“Swimming is more than just a sport – it’s essential for the health and safety of the nation.

“We’re delighted to see the Learn to Swim programme working so well in rural communities enabling young people to develop the confidence, skills and a real love of swimming.”

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs with Scottish Water, said the programme presents an opportunity to create a young generation of safe and confident swimmers.

He added: “It’s fantastic to see that even when pools aren’t always within easy reach, geography is no barrier to learning to swim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Jack Spowart takes inspiration for the surrounding landscapes in the stunning Highlands. Image: Jack Spowart.
Inverness illustrator lands biggest job yet after chance meeting at Banff Mountain Film Festival
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll's Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Images: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented