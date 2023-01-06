Eastgate in Inverness mirrors shopping centre resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eastgate in Inverness mirrors shopping centre resurgence

By Simon Warburton
January 6, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 6:57 am
Shoppers in shopping centre
Light at the end of the tunnel for Scottish retailers? Image: DCT Media/Jason Hedges

The Eastgate shopping centre in Inverness has roared back from the Covid doldrums, posting year-on-year footfall up more than 40%.

Using information supplied by retail data analytics firm Springboard, Eastgate manager Jackie Cuddy said footfall – or shopper numbers – increased by 43.7% last month.

December numbers for the centre were on par with the Scottish average, she added.

Ms Cuddy said: “The figures I have had in so far are very encouraging, with some tenants out-performing 2019.”

Jackie Cuddy in Eastgate shopping centre
Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Jackie Cuddy. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook

Meanwhile, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said this country’s shops had enjoyed their best end-of-year results since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

Despite December footfall dropping 9.9%, compared with three years ago, this was 5.1 percentage points better than the fall in November.

The SRC-Sensormatic IQ data covers the five weeks from November 27 to December 31.

Shopping centres saw the sharpest rebound and although footfall declined by 12.7% last month, this was a 14.9 percentage point increase on the previous month.

Best results since onset of pandemic

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Buoyed by festive spending in the build-up to Christmas and discounting by retailers in the immediate aftermath, this was a far sprightlier and encouraging end to the year for shopper footfall in Scotland and the best results since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

“Compared with pre-pandemic times, December saw the best monthly performance of 2022 and recorded the biggest monthly improvement in store visits since Covid-era restrictions were rescinded last March.

SRC director David Lonsdale.
“Stark improvement” – SRC director David Lonsdale. Image: DC Thomson

“All retail destinations benefitted, with shopping centres and the major cities all turning in their best foot-traffic results of last year.

He added: “There was a stark improvement when looking at the comparable period one year before, back in December 2021.

“However, this was flattered greatly, given back then fresh Covid curbs were being introduced in the middle of the month – including the instructions to work from home and socialise less.”

Store visits in Scotland are still one-tenth below pre-pandemic levels and weaker than across the UK as a whole, he said.

The SRC director also cited the cost-of-living crisis, tax increases and the introduction of the deposit return scheme adding to headwinds affecting the retail sector – making “turning browsing into buying” a difficult prospect.

‘Much better’ results from Next

A snapshot of the improvement can be gleaned from Next’s results for the nine weeks to December 30, which came in “much better” than expectations.

Next’s full-price sales were up 4.8%, while pre-tax profits guidance for the year increased by £20 million to £860 million.

Next said it was “cautious about the year ahead,” forecasting sales to be down 1.5% and profits falling by 7.6% as cost pressures bite.

Confident consumers

Simon Wolfson, the retail giant’s chief executive, said: “Employment has held up very strongly – that’s unusual in a recession; that has given people confidence to spend through the Christmas period.”

Next also put its better-than-forecast performance down to it underestimating the negative impact of Covid-19 on its stores in 2021, as well as the positive impact of improved stock levels this year.

Boots shop frontage
“Very strong Christmas” from Boots. Image: PA

High street stalwart Boots also cheered a “very strong Christmas” as it revealed sales jumped by around 15% in December.

Like-for-like sales also grew 8.7% during the three months to November 30, against the same period last year.

Boots said this included a bumper Black Friday, which saw the firm record its “biggest ever day” for online sales.

December rally

Sensormatic Solutions retail consultant Andy Sumpter said: “Physical retail rallied in December.

“Retailers rose above an onslaught of festive disruption, from snow chaos to rail and mail strikes impacting consumers’ shopping journeys both on and offline.

“Looking ahead to 2023, retailers will be hoping for more stability and support to help them chart a trading course for success in the light of continued economic headwinds.”

