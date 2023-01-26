Clients over profits: why choose a mutual insurer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Clients over profits: why choose a mutual insurer?

In partnership with NFU Mutual
January 26, 2023, 9:00 am
A photo of the local NFU Mutual team standing together
The local NFU Mutual team for Aberdeen City & Shire offer a personal service

In the current climate, getting value for money is high on everyone’s list, especially when it comes to insurance policies.

Whether you are a homeowner, run a business or own a commercial property, searching for the best deal (not necessarily the cheapest) drives your decision. That’s where mutual insurance comes in but what is mutual insurance? Find out more below.

NFU Mutual has been providing quality insurance solutions to the agricultural industry for more than 110 years. However, its client base has expanded beyond its original farming roots and now insures many homes, vehicles, and businesses beyond the typical farming industries.

With nine out of 10 clients renewing their policies with NFU Mutual, the company must be doing something right.

A headshot of Stephen Hepburn of NFU Mutual
Stephen Hepburn heads up the local mutual insurer in Aberdeen

Nationally, NFU Mutual has over 295 agency offices including one serving Aberdeen City and Shire, from the offices in Thainstone. That NFU Mutual agency —Hepburn, Brodie, Silvers & Law — is led by Stephen Hepburn. The former financial expert grew up on a farm and spent 30 years with Clydesdale Bank. He now leads this experienced and growing team of insurance experts at this mutual insurer in Aberdeen.

Farm insurance company has expanded

It’s an exciting time, not just for NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire agency but also for its new and existing clients. That’s because in the last couple of years post-pandemic, the agency has almost doubled the size of its team, bringing the headcount up to 17. Most new appointments have been created in the commercial team which includes the arrival of business development manager, Warren Vale.

Managing partner Stephen Hepburn, senior partner Tommy Brodie, and partners Ross Silvers and Sarah Law were delighted to welcome the new development executive to the team in December 2022.

His ambitions for the agency involve building on the successful growth of the business by increasing the number of new commercial customers joining the agency.

Changing business models need trusted insurers

Stephen said: “There’s a demand for sound business advice when it comes to insurance. If you think about the business environment at the moment — post-Covid, and given the risks associated with cyber security — customers are facing so many changes. This emphasises the need to sit down with an insurance agent to discuss the risks facing your business.

“There’s so much diversification in businesses and farms, as business models are changing, so their insurance policy should be able to adapt to these changes.

“Speaking with a trusted adviser is more important than ever. If you need an insurance product, choosing one which offers the opportunity of a face-to-face meeting so you can deal directly with your insurer is very attractive.”

There has been transformation plans, opportunities for expansion and diversification of the local NFU Mutual agency in Thainstone. But one thing has remained, and that’s the award-winning, highly rated service provided by this well-known mutual insurer.

What is mutual insurance?

A mutual insurance company, unlike many other insurers, is a little different. Firstly, it does not have any obligation to shareholders and instead is owned by and run for its members. Customers, as opposed to profits, are at the forefront of a mutual.

NFU Mutual rewards its loyal General Insurance (GI) customers through a Mutual Bonus which provides a saving on the renewal premium of their GI policy.

What are the benefits of being with a mutual insurance company?

  1.  Personal service: If your policy is with NFU Mutual, you can have face-to-face interaction with your insurer. NFU Mutual agencies deal directly with their customers, have a physical presence and can conduct site visits to your home, farm or business. You can also arrange an appointment at the local office at Thainstone Centre outside Inverurie. This is ‘mutually’ beneficial as it also allows the Agents to assess the risk that’s being insured.
  2. Local and experienced staff: Policyholders with NFU Mutual’s Aberdeen City and Shire agency will have policies and claims handled by experienced and talented local Agents and staff, who understand your business and the industry.
  3. Big brand reputation: As a representative of NFU Mutual, the Aberdeen City and Shire agency benefits from a national presence. That’s the way they have always worked.
  4. Recognition and trust: Given its history, it’s no wonder that NFU Mutual was Which? Insurance Brand of the Year 2022. NFU Mutual’s car and home insurance have been rated 5-star by Defaqto. It said it was “one of the highest quality offerings on the market”.
  5. You are part of a mutual: As a policyholder, you become a member of NFU Mutual which has many benefits. These are outlined in its core values which are: delivering value, building long-term relationships, always being available, and supporting communities. Your claim will be handled and dealt with efficiently with a no quibble approach.

How can I insure my farm, business or home?

If you are looking for a new insurer for your business, farm or home, discuss your requirements with Stephen Hepburn and the team at NFU Mutual Aberdeen City & Shire agency. The agency also offers financial services and risk management.

If you are looking for a new insurer for your business, farm, vehicles or home, discuss your requirements with Stephen Hepburn and the team at NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire Agency. The agency also offers financial planning services and risk management support.

For more information visit NFU Mutual Aberdeen City & Shire or email: aberdeen_agency@nfumutual.co.uk

S J Hepburn, T C Brodie, R R Silvers & S A Law is an appointed representative of The National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society Limited (No. 111982). And an introducer to NFU Mutual Select Investments Limited, a member of the NFU Mutual group of companies.

 

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

(Danny Halpin/PA)
TSSA union to hold fresh ballot of members over continued strike action
Tory party chair Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
No penalties for ‘innocent’ tax errors, says HMRC boss
Joanne Allday
Offshore wind a chance to 'reverse multi-generational' Highlands skills exodus
More than 4,000 workers will be impacted by the changes (Chris Radburn/PA)
Almost 300 jobs at risk at Asda and 4,100 staff face pay cut
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Ofcom tells Shell Energy to ‘get a grip’ on broadband and landline complaints
CAPITAL DECISION: Edinburgh has become the first city in Europe to endorse the Plant Based Treaty.
MSP hits out after city backs move to plant-based eating
(FotoFlirt/Alamy/PA)
Cash-strapped Pakistan’s rupee plunges amid talks with IMF
The survey respondents revealed that 26 beef enterprises planned to cease all together.
Survey shows 4% fall in beef cow numbers
The CMA review will examine products known as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) – essential items used on a daily basis and repurchased regularly (PA)
Competition watchdog to scrutinise ‘green’ claims on household essentials
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Zahawi inquiry could conclude quickly amid pressure on Downing Street

Most Read

1
Aberdeen target Fulham defender Connor McAvoy. Photo by PA
Aberdeen linked with January transfer window swoop for Fulham centre-back
2
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
3
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
4
A man has been charged after an incident in Inverurie. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Man, 41, charged following six-hour armed police stand-off in Inverurie
5
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
7
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
8
Hunter Watson is looking to continue his 20-year-long campaign. Image by Jim Irvine.
Aberdeen man reignites 20-year campaign over ‘hidden’ dementia drugs in care homes
9
The Pittodire Pie, pictured here in 2022 with Murdoch Allan boss Paul Allan, is flying high with a silver medal. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Pittodrie Pie outplays football team with silver medal at 2023 World Scotch Pie Championships…
10
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…

More from Press and Journal

Amy Underwood hard at work in Glen Noe.
Argyll's Digger Girl is a driving force behind women in construction
Tamara Taylor is on a mission to get people feeling perky again. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Award winning Inverurie bra fitter talks boobs and body confidence
DARVEL, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 23: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Darvel and Aberdeen at Recreation Park, on January 23, 2023, in Darvel, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been left in the last chance saloon at Pittodrie
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The STones, The Who, The Beatles and Eric Clapton Picture shows; Albert Bonici. n/a. Supplied by Bonici Archive/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
HMT's popular public tours will soon return. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Go behind the scenes at HMT: Aberdeen theatre to restart popular public tours
Don't miss this champagne bottomless brunch at The Tippling House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Get booked in for bougie brunch in Aberdeen this weekend
Mark Ratley admitted attacking his friend with a metal pole. Image: DC Thomson.
Man battered with metal pole after accidentally sending explicit texts to friend's girlfriend
Ellie Patterson creates bouquets from flowers from her garden. Image: Ellie Patterson.
Blooming lovely: North-east florist shares secrets to growing your own sustainable flower garden
The City Bar and Diner is offering a menu with a difference this Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
It's a family affair at The City Bar and Diner which is serving up…
From left: Gidi Grill chicken burger, Gidi Grill spiced mac and cheese and slow sizzling sticky smoked pork ribs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Get your West African fix at Gidi Grill in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented