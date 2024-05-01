Exclusive: Three practices merge to form one of largest law firms in Aberdeen

Aberdeen law firm Burnett & Reid (B&R) has swallowed up two smaller Granite City rivals to create one of the largest full-service legal practices in the north-east.

The enlarged business combines B&R with Gavin Bain & Company and Taggart Meil Mathers (TMM)

It has operations in Aberdeen and Banchory employing about 70 people.

And it has six “members”, including B&R’s existing trio of Colin Bremner, William Robertson and James Herbertson. They are joined by former Gavin Bain partners Neil Johnson, Graham Morrison and John Hardie.

Five new directors or consultants

TMM had three partners, Ross Taggart, Judith Meil and Frank Mathers who are all now directors of B&R.

Of the three other people who were partners in Gavin Bain, managing partner Gavin Bain and Stephen Glennie are now consultants with B&R, and Angela Bruce has retired.

B&R is believed to be the longest-established legal firm in Aberdeen, having been founded in the city by William Burnett in 1754.

Its expansion coincides with its move from Queens Road into refurbished offices at 1 Albyn Place.

The enlarged business has retained B&R’s existing office in Banchory as well as Gavin Bain’s property shop and office at 432 Union Street. The lease for TMM’s office on Bon Accord Square is ending and staff from there will be relocated in the coming weeks.

B&R said it was now a more “formidable force in the legal landscape of the north-east of Scotland”.

Mr Bremner said: “We are excited about the opportunities this merger presents.

“As a collective of legal firms based in the city, we all have the same goal in our commitment to provide our clients with the highest quality advice and assistance.

“We believe this merger will bring about numerous benefits to our valued clients and open the door to new clients.

“With a larger team of professionals and expanded resources, we will be able to offer a wider range of expert legal and land management advice to people, businesses and other organisations across the north-east.”

Merger of three Aberdeen law firms ‘not just about strength in numbers’

Mr Johnston, previously of Gavin Bain, said: “The merger is not just about strength in numbers but about bringing expanded services to our clients.

“We see ourselves as compatible organisations who will combine seamlessly, with a clear communication plan for the coming months that will ensure we continue to provide top-class services to clients old and new. We are very much looking forward to the future.”

Read more: Old school chums seal deal to expand Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

Read more: New owner for Aberdeen’s Burnett & Reid Wealth Management

Mr Mathers, formerly of TMM, said: “We support people at some of the most stressful moments in their lives, whether that’s purchasing or selling a home, setting up a new business, having to navigate any relationship breakdown or dealing with the winding up of an estate of a loved one who has passed away.

“Some of these moments are happy, but some are also extremely trying and difficult.

“We will remain a trusted legal partner, with a local presence and look forward to a new outlook as a part of a larger team.”