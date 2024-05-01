Exclusive: Three practices merge to form one of largest law firms in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Three practices merge to form one of largest law firms in Aberdeen

The enlarged Burnett & Reid business has six 'members' and about 70 staff.

l-r Frank Mathers, Colin Bremner and Neil Johnston following the merger of their three law firms.
l-r Frank Mathers, Colin Bremner and Neil Johnston following the merger of their three law firms. Image: Mearns & Gill
By Keith Findlay

Aberdeen law firm Burnett & Reid (B&R) has swallowed up two smaller Granite City rivals to create one of the largest full-service legal practices in the north-east.

The enlarged business combines B&R with Gavin Bain & Company and Taggart Meil Mathers (TMM)

It has operations in Aberdeen and Banchory employing about 70 people.

And it has six “members”, including B&R’s existing trio of Colin Bremner, William Robertson and James Herbertson. They are joined by former Gavin Bain partners Neil Johnson, Graham Morrison and John Hardie.

Five new directors or consultants

TMM had three partners, Ross Taggart, Judith Meil and Frank Mathers who are all now directors of B&R.

Of the three other people who were partners in Gavin Bain, managing partner Gavin Bain and Stephen Glennie are now consultants with B&R, and Angela Bruce has retired.

B&R is believed to be the longest-established legal firm in Aberdeen, having been founded in the city by William Burnett in 1754.

Its expansion coincides with its move from Queens Road into refurbished offices at 1 Albyn Place.

1 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
1 Albyn Place, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Image; Google Maps

The enlarged business has retained B&R’s existing office in Banchory as well as Gavin Bain’s property shop and office at 432 Union Street.  The lease for TMM’s office on Bon Accord Square is ending and staff from there will be relocated in the coming weeks.

B&R said it was now a more “formidable force in the legal landscape of the north-east of Scotland”.

Some of the expanded team at Burnett & Reid. Colin Bremner is on the far left in the front row. Frank Mathers is on the far left in the back row, with Neil Johnston second from the right at the back.
Some of the expanded team at Burnett & Reid. Colin Bremner is on the far left in the front row. Frank Mathers is on the far left in the back row, with Neil Johnston second from the right at the back. Image Mearns & Gill

Mr Bremner said: “We are excited about the opportunities this merger presents.

“As a collective of legal firms based in the city, we all have the same goal in our commitment to provide our clients with the highest quality advice and assistance.

“We believe this merger will bring about numerous benefits to our valued clients and open the door to new clients.

“With a larger team of professionals and expanded resources, we will be able to offer a wider range of expert legal and land management advice to people, businesses and other organisations across the north-east.”

Merger of three Aberdeen law firms ‘not just about strength in numbers’

Mr Johnston, previously of Gavin Bain, said: “The merger is not just about strength in numbers but about bringing expanded services to our clients.

“We see ourselves as compatible organisations who will combine seamlessly, with a clear communication plan for the coming months that will ensure we continue to provide top-class services to clients old and new. We are very much looking forward to the future.”

Mr Mathers, formerly of TMM, said: “We support people at some of the most stressful moments in their lives, whether that’s purchasing or selling a home, setting up a new business, having to navigate any relationship breakdown or dealing with the winding up of an estate of a loved one who has passed away.

“Some of these moments are happy, but some are also extremely trying and difficult.

“We will remain a trusted legal partner, with a local presence and look forward to a new outlook as a part of a larger team.”

Conversation