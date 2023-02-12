Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high

By Erikka Askeland
February 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock

Taxes – those levied by the council and those paid by higher earners – are rising this spring, adding another burden to households across the north of Scotland hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Come April, everyone earning more than £43,662 in Scotland will have to pay more income tax as set out in the Scottish budget in December.

Meanwhile, Scots who earn over £27,850 a year will be paying more tax than those making the same in England.

In addition, most households in council areas in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray are facing another increase in council tax to help meet budget black holes.

Personal tax bombshell

Personal tax rates for Scots were approved by MSPs in Holyrood last week.

This is despite evidence that the higher tax rates paid by Scots – particularly in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire where there are more higher earners than average – won’t raise as much as expected.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), the nation’s independent economic and fiscal forecaster, has highlighted that Scotland’s tax policies will raise around £700million less than forecast.

Scottish Fiscal Commission chair Professor Graeme Roy, said people “tend not to make a life changing decision about where to live based on a few hundreds of pounds tax” .Image: Fraser of Allander Institute

Professor Graeme Roy, chair of the SFC said this was due to economic underperformance.

“We are not actually raising as much as we should do because the economy is not performing as well.”

Critics have suggested higher rates of tax can cause people to leave or refuse to take jobs in the area, however Mr Roy is sceptical.

“A lot of time people talk about tax and about the potential of leaving Scotland and not coming to Scotland.

“To be honest there is very little evidence of that, because people tend not to make a life changing decision about where to live based on a few hundreds of pounds tax.”

Instead it tends to change employee behaviours.

“What it does potentially do is, as a decision on whether or not you work overtime, or whether you take a promotion, or whether you work a four day week and take a day off in pay,” he said.

“Working an extra day on a Saturday may not be what you do if basically you’re only going to take home half of that.”

All council tax payers facing higher rates

Meanwhile local authorities are set to announce council tax rises to plug expected shortfalls, with several warning about being forced to cut more services.

Aberdeenshire Council was one of the first to confirm that residents can expect a four per cent rise in their council tax starting in April, with others set to confirm tax rises in coming weeks.

Local authorities across the country have sounded the alarm about funding issues and potential cuts to services, with a leaked document last week showing a potential £22 million cut to social care and drugs services.

But the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted her Government was providing a £570m cash-terms increase to council budgets.

However this is disputed by local authority body Cosla, which claims the figure drops to £71m when ring-fenced money for Government initiatives is taken into account.

Inflation struggle is real

Mr Roy pointed out that governments, like households and businesses, have not dealt with inflation at its current level for over 40 years.

He says that although the Scottish Government budget is up £1.7bn in cash terms this year, the spiralling rate of inflation has eroded this to around £239m – which is “basically nothing at all” on a budget of £40bn, he said.

“What they are facing is exactly what you and I face, which is our spending power is going down.”

Nationally, the Scottish Government is battling demands to increase wages by teachers, transport workers and others.

Cosla settled a pay dispute with workers employed by Scotland’s councils in August, adding 5% to the wage bill.

Nearly half of council budgets are spent on wages – forcing the government into “really tough choices”, Mr Roy said.

“If you face pay demands and your budget isn’t increasing that much and half of your budget is wages, the remaining half has to have cuts. And the remaining half are public services.

“It’s hitting hospitals, prisons, keeping the lights on, running libraries and after school clubs, fixing potholes in the roads. It’s all those things that come under pressure.

“What does Highland Council, Aberdeen Council and Aberdeenshire Council do when they face these pressures?

Good news is inflation will fall, but…

He is confident that inflation will come down quickly, not least because the Bank of England is bearing down on it with rising interest rates.

Policymakers at the Bank said inflation is almost “guaranteed” to come down rapidly this year unless there is a new, unexpected global event.

However, Mr Roy, points out that once prices have risen they aren’t going to come back down below where they are now.

“There’s been a permanent shift up the cost of living. Your coffee that cost you £2.50 and now costs £3 isn’t going back to £2.50.”

A decade of doldrums

Finances in the UK have been in the doldrums for nearly ten years and prospects for recovery are few and far between, he explained.

“It’s coming on the back of Covid, which was obviously a really challenging period,” he said.

“It’s coming on the back of Brexit, it’s coming on the back of a sluggish decade after the financial crisis.

“We’ve not had that period my generation had when I was coming through school in the late 90s and through the early 2000s where the economy was really growing, living standards were improving. There was lots of money in the public sector.

“We’ve had a series of shocks on the back of each other. Each shock has been challenging but we add them all together it poses more of a challenge. Add it all up and that is the cost people face.”

Your taxes for 2023/24

Scotland’s income tax rates for 2023/24 were approved by MSPs at Holyrood on Thursday.

While there will be no changes to the starter, basic and intermediate rates, those on higher incomes will pay more after the approval of the Scottish Government’s proposals.

The higher rate will increase to 42% – a 1% rise – charged on income above £31,092 and up to £125,140.

The top rate has increased to 47% for those earning more than £125,140.

After a parliamentary debate on the Scottish rate resolution – which must be passed at Holyrood before the stage three budget process can go ahead – MSPs approved the changes by 90 votes to two, with 28 abstentions.

The SFC said this means the number of higher rate taxpayers in Scotland has grown by about 23%  since 2016-17 compared to a 10% drop in the rest of the UK.

In 2023-24, the body expects 18.4% of all Scottish taxpayers will pay the higher rate of tax, compared to 11.6% in 2016-17.

According to the SFC, income tax policies in Scotland should net an extra £994m, but the real total is £325m, a gap of £669m.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
‘We’re not asking for a lot, just our families to be looked after’: Neglect…
2
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Danger driver vanished from scene of serious crash that left cousin lying on road…
3
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
4
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: ‘Credible’ bid could save Aberdeen’s Stoneywood paper mill
5
Spectra festival
Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre
6
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Peterhead dad breaks into the film industry after 20 years of hard work
7
David Woodcock Inverness
Man who sexually assaulted council worker ordered to wear electronic tag
8
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
New purpose for Forres’ TSB building, storage at Elgin City – Forres housing is…
9
Plans have been lodged for an extension at a Crovie fishing cottage
Row over Crovie extension ‘blocking Moray Firth view’, Drumoak pub plans revived and generator…
10
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Hillclimbing dog Betty and owner Shona conquer every Munro in just one year fuelled…

More from Press and Journal

Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Expect more taxes to hit in April. Image: Shutterstock
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented