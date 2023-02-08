Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeenshire leader warns of council tax rise as services ‘at danger’ of cuts

The scale of any tax increase is 'up for discussion' at a meeting of all councillors on Thursday.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 8, 2023, 4:57 pm Updated: February 8, 2023, 6:51 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Taxpayers across Aberdeenshire are likely to see their council tax bill increase and have been warned services could be reduced, as councils across Scotland continue to grapple with financial pressures.

Mark Findlater, council leader, said the “expectation is that council tax will rise”.

He remained tight-lipped on the level of increase but said it is “up for discussion” at a meeting of all councillors on Thursday.

The Tory councillor admitted there is a “danger of our services being reduced” and said the SNP “must accept that local authorities are facing a funding crisis”.

He is the latest council leader to criticise the Scottish Government for the level of funding local authorities are receiving.

Mr Findlater said there is a challenge in terms of the delivery of services with councils “needing to do more with less”.

But when asked if the UK Government’s handling of the economy had led to rampant inflation, he said “a lot of different things” have caused that.

He added: “It’s costing more to build things and staffing costs.”

‘Very difficult decisions’

Aberdeen City Council leader Alex Nicoll did not give much away about what could be expected in the local authority’s budget on March 1.

But he said: “All the councils are going to be facing very difficult decisions and are going to have a variety of options to actually address the funding crisis.”

Meanwhile, residents in Moray have already been warned to prepare for an increase to their council tax bill and job losses as the local authority tries to balance the books.

Aberdeen City Council leader Alex Nicoll. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Finance officers warned a further £13m of savings would need to be found for 2023-24 and £7m the year after.

Kathleen Robertson – who took on the sole leadership of the council in August after her co-leader stepped down – warned there are worse times to come, with some “difficult choices” to be made.

At a press conference on February 6, the first minister admitted local government chiefs face “difficult” choices due to high inflation, but insisted they would be helped by extra cash. 

Ms Sturgeon said: “Council budgets, the overall local government settlement, will go up by £570 million next year.

“Now we live in a time of high inflation, that means these decisions are difficult for local authorities, but I would expect all local authorities to take decisions that are in the interest of the local community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable'
3
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
I love it in Moray, but I'm worried about having a baby here
A general view of the Isle of Harris (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rural estates research ‘challenges outdated image of Scottish laird’
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Levelling Up' row as SNP claim Moray snubbed in favour of Rishi Sunak’s backyard
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Salmon farmers want their £10m used to 'turbocharge' Highland housing
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going says ex-government…
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Brexit three years on

Most Read

1
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two men charged with murder after Peterhead stabbing
2
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Jail for domestic abuser after assaulting girlfriend following memorial drinks
3
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
2
4
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police acquitted of petrol bomb attacks
5
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
6
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
7
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
South Uist coastguard named volunteer of the year for flood response
8
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, charged following hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
9
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Liverpudlian drug courier didn’t know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Six Nations: Huw Jones' defence as much as his try-scoring won his place back…
seals newburgh
Woman charged following incident involving dogs and seals in Newburgh
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Fergus Alberts, right, in action for Huntly. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Turriff United sign striker Fergus Alberts from Inverurie Locos
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Spectra is for everyone': Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Turkish restaurant donating 'every penny' of meals sold to raise funds for Turkey…
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Aberdeen Airport drop-off charge to increase to £5 due to rise in 'operational costs'
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater says councils are needing to "do more with less". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Insch refillery Butterfly Effect sets £5,000 crowdfunding goal to take mobile shop on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented