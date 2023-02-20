‘Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best’: FSB Scotland calls for delay to deposit return scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

‘Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best’: FSB Scotland calls for delay to deposit return scheme

By Kelly Wilson
February 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 8:33 am
Drinks producers such as Claire Rennie from Fraserburgh's Summerhouse Drinks are fearful of the incoming deposit return system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Drinks producers such as Claire Rennie from Fraserburgh's Summerhouse Drinks are fearful of the incoming deposit return system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

With only six months left until the rollout of the controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) calls are being made for the Scottish Government to think again about the plans.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has reiterated its call for officials to either pause or pare back elements of the scheme saying “confusion reigns”.

From August 16 2023, almost all drinks containers – aluminum, plastic and glass – will have a 20p deposit included in their price.

That amount will be recouped when the bottle is taken to one of thousands of special collection points at supermarkets and other shops around the country but businesses – particularly small drinks producers and sellers – say they face having to spend on “massive” upfront costs without necessary clarity at a time they can little afford it.

Lose, lose situation

For Claire Rennie, owner of softs drink-maker Summer House Drinks, of Peathill, near Fraserburgh, it’s a time of frustration and uncertainty.

She said: “I am preparing for the worst and hoping for the best is where we are at.

“We are getting our business ready to have to deal wit the change of labels we need to do and probably the biggest issue that we have is trying to forecast our cashflow.

“When the scheme goes live in August we’ve got some massive upfront payments to make to Circularity Scotland to cover the deposit so we are trying to basically work that out.

I am preparing for the worst and hoping for the best is where we are at.”

Claire Rennie, owner of Summer House Drinks

“At the same time we are hoping that the government start to listen to small businesses and aim for a simplified scheme that will actually work.

“Hopefully that means taking glass out of the equation. The scheme has been designed for multi-national big supply supermarkets or the really large players who supply supermarkets.

“If that part of the scheme was to go-ahead, which is mainly plastic, it wouldn’t affect us. But keeping the glass in does.

Ms Rennie is hoping glass is removed from the DRS. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“I feel quite defeated and resigned to the fact that if we want to continue to trade in Scotland we are having to sign up to the Circularity Scotland agreement and most of our trade is in Scotland.

“We either lose money through losing the trade or we lose money through signing up to the scheme.”

Producers, retailers and businesses in the hospitality industry are facing administration costs, required pre-payments of deposits and a £360 registration fee – all before DRS gets under way.

‘Destined to fail’

FSB’s Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae said: “As with many of the new regulatory schemes being introduced by the Scottish Government in the coming months, the DRS is the product of a commendable policy aim – a policy aim that FSB supports.

“Where DRS stumbles is that, in its current form, it is destined to fail and will damage small businesses, who make up the majority of traders in Scotland.

Andrew McRae, FSB Scotland policy chair. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“From independent producers, to small retailers, to importers and exporters, confusion reigns. Promised clarity on, for example, online sales has not materialised. ”

Many small businesses face fears over the impact it will cause.

Businesses ‘running on empty’

Mr McRae added: “We have always encouraged the Scottish Government not to view business as a monolith. Many small businesses are already running on empty after years of crises.

“They lack the dedicated resource to change their labels, redesign their shop floors or renegotiate all of their import and export deals.  And simply exempting smaller retailers wouldn’t be a silver bullet – as there would be adverse impacts on footfall.

“Now, as we face significant political changes, it is time to stop and think.

“By reassessing the onus that will be placed on businesses, the architects of DRS have an opportunity to create a scheme which will be successful for businesses and consumers across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Tenants in the private rental sector are some of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis and are paying for poor insulation, Citizens Advice warned (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of private renters living in cold, damp or mouldy homes –…
A collectable £2 coin ahead of its release for sale by the Royal Mint (James Speakman/PA)
Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrated with new Royal Mint coins
Automated call options were the next biggest gripe, the research found (Yui Mok/PA)
Hanging on the telephone: Long call waiting times ‘are top frustration’
The world’s biggest trial of a four-day working week has been hailed a “major breakthrough” after most companies involved said they will now adopt a shorter working week for good (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
World’s biggest four-day working week trial hailed a ‘major breakthrough’
Even among the UK’s 10 most affluent constituencies, 19% of people surveyed said they found themselves unable to pay for food or bills by the end of most months (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly one-quarter of households often run out of money for essentials – survey
Businesses that have adopted a four-day working week for all staff have said they are more productive, profitable, and hailed a healthier and happier workforce (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Firms with four-day working week ‘more productive, profitable and happier’
Ed Sheeran and his Tingly Ted’s sauce. (Tingly Ted’s/PA)
Ed Sheeran launches Tingly Ted’s hot sauce
Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since (Alamy/PA)
UK spent £50 billion extra on gas since Ukraine invasion, say analysts
Around a third of investors who have managed to avoid a scam said gut instinct helped them to distinguish between genuine and bogus opportunities (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Research and ‘gut instincts’ helping investors to thwart scammers, survey finds
Tyler Grange director Jack Jewell (left) volunteering at a farm charity with a colleague on their Fridays off work (Jack Jewell/PA)
Four-day week workers enjoy hiking, horse riding and more quality family time

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head

Editor's Picks

Most Commented