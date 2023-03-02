Offshore wind trio back Highland renewables skills hub 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Offshore wind developers have put their backing behind the development of a skills hub following the announcement of a green freeport in the Highlands.

Renantis, BlueFloat Energy and Orsted are backing a renewable energy skills and innovation hub for the sector, although but questions remain as to the details.

The three companies have become the first developers to join the board of the PowerHouse, which was established last year by Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF), winners of the bid for the green freeport.

As yet there is no timeline for the PowerHouse construction, nor how many people will be put through renewables training, or indeed if any financial aid is involved from the energy trio.

OCF is confining itself to noting the Easter Ross facility includes an applied research centre “dedicated to developing floating offshore wind and green hydrogen technologies”.

OCF said the new national training centre will be established in the region ahead of the expected offshore renewables employment boom set to be released following the ScotWind leasing round and pump primed by investment attracted to the freeport.

OCF secured a share of the £52 million green freeport government funding, which it has said will be key to attracting at least £2.5 billion of new private sector investment, creating 25,000 jobs and ensuring local content targets for offshore windfarm developments are met, rather than the work going abroad.

However at least one Highlands business recently questioned the extent of consultation during the winning green freeport bid process.

Highland weaving mill Prickly Thistle founder Clare Campbell has raised questions about where the thousands of jobs cited in the bid will come from and to what extent environmental concerns were addressed.

Ms Campbell said: “It is one thing to say you are going to create thousands of jobs, but what, when, how many years?

“You can’t greenwash it with a headline, show me how it will be done.”

The winning bid for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth, submitted by OCF in June, allows for a package of tax and customs allowances, as well as investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

Offshore wind sector needs skilled workforce

Richard Dibley, speaking on behalf of the Renantis, BlueFloat Energy and Orsted consortium, said skills would be “vital” to the sector as investment takes place.

He said: “We believe Scotland can successfully transition its oil and gas expertise into the floating offshore wind sector.

“However, it is vital as the offshore wind sector rapidly develops in Scotland and the UK, that the industry has the skilled workforce it will need.

“That expertise already exists in the north of Scotland in fabrication and manufacturing facilities as well as its technological capabilities, maximising the opportunity to create a pipeline of quality jobs.

“Plans to establish a national training and skills centre in the Highlands, which will be at the heart of those developments, are a very positive further step to ensuring that Scotland becomes a global leader in floating offshore wind expertise.”

The three developers are among 40 organisations from across the supply chain backing the PowerHouse, along with a number of academic partners and other private training providers.

Speaking on behalf of OCF, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie said: “This facility will ensure local people and those attracted to the area by the opportunities on the horizon here have the skills they and the industry need.

“Along with the PowerHouse’s commitment to research and development we have the chance here to play a key role in helping Scotland and the UK to take a global leadership position in the offshore floating wind and green hydrogen sectors.”