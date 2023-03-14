Industrial services firm Greenwell wins six-figure contract for Port of Invergordon work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Industrial services firm Greenwell wins six-figure contract for Port of Invergordon work

By Kelly Wilson
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 14, 2023, 5:42 pm
Greenwell director Scott Brown woh has enjoyed a strong year for the business. Image: Pauline Fraser
Industrial service firm Greenwell Equipment has been awarded a six-figure contract from windfarm company Sarens.

Granite-City based Greenwell said it would deliver 25 modular buildings to the firm who are moving to Port of Invergordon.

The contract is one of many the business has secured during the past 12 months.

Greenwell, which is headquartered in Greenbank Road and specialises in cabins, containers, warehouse racking and office furniture, has seen growth in all divisions and recorded a £6 million turnover for 2021-22, an increase on previous years’ figures.

It has delivered contracts for a number of large-scale projects, including the new Aberdeen Harbour development, the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and  the A9 upgrade.

The bulk of sales was in the cabin and modular building division with several substantial contracts secured, including large scale infrastructure projects for the HS2 Rail development in England and the Cross Tay Project in Perth which was delivered last summer.

Success for other divisions

The Greenwell cabin division secured an additional £600,000 in contracts last year, with the other three business divisions also enjoying growth.

The racking and shelving division has seen increased work with movement in the energy industry which has resulted in the business doubling its in-house racking team, meanwhile the business has increased its stock of shipping containers for sale and rental, and the office furniture division has supported companies with hybrid working, space planning and both new and used furniture installations.

Adapt for energy transition

Managing director, Mark Turnbull, said: “Our team has worked extremely hard to get through some very tough markets over the years, but we have had the opportunity to work on some substantial infrastructure projects across the north-east and further afield in the UK.

“As the energy industry adapts and evolves in the region, businesses also have to change, and we have continued to move with the times to survive over the past 27 years. Now, as we head towards the energy transition here in the north east, Greenwell is well positioned to support customers with the shift in the coming months and years.”

Launched in 1996 as a dealer in second-hand office furniture, Greenwell now employs 20 people.

