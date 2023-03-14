Industrial services firm Greenwell wins six-figure contract for Port of Invergordon work

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Industrial service firm Greenwell Equipment has been awarded a six-figure contract from windfarm company Sarens.

Granite-City based Greenwell said it would deliver 25 modular buildings to the firm who are moving to Port of Invergordon.

The contract is one of many the business has secured during the past 12 months.

Greenwell, which is headquartered in Greenbank Road and specialises in cabins, containers, warehouse racking and office furniture, has seen growth in all divisions and recorded a £6 million turnover for 2021-22, an increase on previous years’ figures.

It has delivered contracts for a number of large-scale projects, including the new Aberdeen Harbour development, the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and the A9 upgrade.

The bulk of sales was in the cabin and modular building division with several substantial contracts secured, including large scale infrastructure projects for the HS2 Rail development in England and the Cross Tay Project in Perth which was delivered last summer.

Success for other divisions

The Greenwell cabin division secured an additional £600,000 in contracts last year, with the other three business divisions also enjoying growth.

The racking and shelving division has seen increased work with movement in the energy industry which has resulted in the business doubling its in-house racking team, meanwhile the business has increased its stock of shipping containers for sale and rental, and the office furniture division has supported companies with hybrid working, space planning and both new and used furniture installations.

Adapt for energy transition

Managing director, Mark Turnbull, said: “Our team has worked extremely hard to get through some very tough markets over the years, but we have had the opportunity to work on some substantial infrastructure projects across the north-east and further afield in the UK.

“As the energy industry adapts and evolves in the region, businesses also have to change, and we have continued to move with the times to survive over the past 27 years. Now, as we head towards the energy transition here in the north east, Greenwell is well positioned to support customers with the shift in the coming months and years.”

Launched in 1996 as a dealer in second-hand office furniture, Greenwell now employs 20 people.