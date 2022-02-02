Aberdeen dolphin visitor centre begins to take shape with massive 40ft containers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Works to create a dolphin visitor centre on Aberdeen’s coastline are gaining pace ahead of doors opening later this year.

Greyhope Bay visitor centre is set to become a renowned wildlife watching site overlooking Aberdeen Harbour and its famous population of playful dolphins.

Two 40ft containers – donated by Greenwell Equipment – have now been transformed to create a unique viewing gallery at Torry Battery – creating the centrepiece for the coastal development.

The glass-fronted structure will house the dolphin viewing centre, as well as a cafe and an education and community space.

The transformation forms part of a five-year plan to establish the Torry Battery as a vibrant Aberdeen destination.

Works on the project commenced in September last year following lengthy delays caused by the pandemic.

Doors to the centre are expected to open to the public later this year.

Fiona McIntyre, managing director of Greyhope, said: “The two 40ft containers donated by Greenwell Equipment have been truly transformed since they left the yard last summer and are now beautifully creating the structure that forms and frames the best view in Aberdeen City.

“Upcycling material forms part of our ambition to be a pioneer in leading the transition to the circular economy and reducing the carbon footprint in tourism, hospitality and community centres.

“We are very grateful for the contributions of Greenwell Equipment and the business community of Aberdeen, who have come together and supported our vision, making this unique build possible. We cannot wait to open our doors and take in the view with a coffee very soon.”

The containers will take centre stage as the prominent feature of the development.

The viewing platform will provide a unique vantage point for visitors to the city to observe dolphins in their natural habitat so close to the city.

The Greyhope Bay development is set to preserve the history and heritage of the old artillery battery, which has overlooked the harbour since 1860 and was used to defend the city from threats during both World Wars.

Greenwell’s Richy Turnbull added: “It is just fantastic to see the containers that we donated taking pride of place overlooking the entrance to the city harbour.

“Now they have been transformed into one unit with a full glass front, the visitor centre is really beginning to take shape and it will be a superb place to watch the dolphins as well as other wildlife and comings and goings of the busy harbour.”