Who’s the Boss: New board members for AFBE-UK and head of decommissioning for PDi

Who's the Boss gives you the latest on new appointments across the north-east business sector.

By Kelly Wilson
From left to right, Dushyant Sharma, vice-president transformation at bp, Ollie Folayan MBE and Roy Bitrus, co-chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland. And right: Carol Marsh OBE, head of digital systems at Celestia UK. Image: AFBE
From left to right, Dushyant Sharma, vice-president transformation at bp, Ollie Folayan MBE and Roy Bitrus, co-chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland. And right: Carol Marsh OBE, head of digital systems at Celestia UK. Image: AFBE

Our series in the business section is a round up of everything you need to know about the latest appointments in the north-east of Scotland.

Diversity and inclusion organisation AFBE-UK has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of two new advisory board members.

Dushyant Sharma, vice-president of transformation at BP, joins with more than 20 years’ experience in the sector.

With a career spanning locations globally, he works with a variety of mentees across the diversity spectrum.

Carol Marsh, head of digital systems at Edinburgh-based Celestia UK also joins, having won OBE for diversity and inclusion in electronic engineering in 2020.

Chairman of AFBE-UK Scotland Ollie Folayan said: “We are honoured to have Dushyant and Carol join the advisory board.

Ollie Folayan
Ollie Folayan. Image: Engage PR

“Dushyant is a leader within an international and diverse energy company, while Carol is a highly-respected figure across industry – both with a mission to effect change.”

The addition of Mr Sharma and Ms Marsh takes the AFBE-UK advisory board up to 12 members.

Mr Sharma said: “Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just the right thing to do for people and society at large, but it’s also proven to be a business imperative to enable better results.

“The energy industry faces complex challenges and that requires people from diverse backgrounds to help resolve.

“AFBE-UK are a great team that can help achieve this, along with ensuring organisations are more reflective of the society in which we live.”

Ms Marsh said: “I’m passionate about engineering and think that everyone should have the right to become an engineer and there should be no barriers to entry.

“Therefore, it is a great privilege to join the AFBE-UK advisory board and to help them achieve their aims.”

AFBE-UK Scotland supports people, particularly those from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds, with career aspirations in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

It has supported thousands of young people since launching in 2011 and is part of the wider AFBE-UK network.

Decom North Sea chairwoman joins PDi

Subsea engineering firm PDi has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of a head of decommissioning.

Jinda Nelson joins the Aberdeen firm from Bilfinger UK, after just shy of a decade with the energy services provider.

Many will know Ms Nelson for her role as chair of the board of trade body Decom North Sea (DNS), a position she has held since 2019.

James Drummond, PDi managing director, and Jinda Nelson, PDi's new head of decommissioning.
James Drummond, PDi managing director, and Jinda Nelson, PDi’s new head of decommissioning. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Ms Nelson said: “It’s well known across the industry that I am truly passionate about the success and sustainability of the decommissioning sector.

“As head of decommissioning, I am really looking forward to putting my experience into practice by becoming an integral part of our clients’ decom teams, providing ongoing advice across each element of their decom strategy and operations.”

PDi recently installed a new senior leadership team and advisory board to underpin its five-year growth plan.

By 2028, the company, which has a base in Gallowgate in the centre of Aberdeen, aims to have a turnover of more than £30 million, up from £3 million today.

New independent non execs for Harbour Energy

Oil giant Harbour Energy has announced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors.

Belgacem Chariag and Louise Hough will join the board of the North Sea’s largest producer on May 1, and will stand for election at the company’s annual meeting a few days later.

Mr Chariag, who will join Harbour’s HSE and security, and nomination committees, has “extensive experience in the energy, materials and chemicals industries”.

Harbour Energy has added two new faces to its board. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

He has held a variety of leadership positions within oilfield services companies, including nine years at Baker Hughes and before that over 20 years at Schlumberger.

Most recently, Mr Chariag was chairman and chief executive of Ecovyst, a leading global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services.

He is currently a non-executive director for Helmerich and Payne, a New York listed provider of drilling solutions and technologies for oil and gas exploration and production companies.

Ms Hough meanwhile has a “wealth of experience and deep understanding of both the financial and energy markets”, having spent 25 years at UBS where she held a variety of roles, including head of specialist sales.

More recently, she was head of international investor relations for Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil and gas company, playing a lead role in preparing the company and management for its IPO and first public bond issuances.

Ms Hough will also join Harbour’s audit and risk committee, as well as its remuneration committee.

Harbour chairman R. Blair Thomas said: “Louise’s experience in oil and gas equity markets and Belgacem’s global industry expertise will be of great value to the board and its committees.”

President role for Aberdeenshire businessman

Neale Bisset, co-chairman of Aberdeenshire-based company PMC Property Management and Lettings, has been elected as president of Property Managers Association Scotland (PMAS).

PMAS is the leading trade association representing professional property factor firms in Scotland.

PMC Property Management chairman Neale Bisset and chairwoman Annette Hudson.
PMC Property Management chairman Neale Bisset and chairwoman Annette Hudson. Oldmeldrum. Image: Bold St Media

Mr Bisset has worked in the property management sector for more than 12 years since joining PMC as a university graduate.

He recently became co-chairman of PMC, after completing a management buyout alongside the firm’s former finance director, Annette Hudson.

New business development manager on board

The Alternative Board (TAB) Aberdeenshire East has appointed Andrew Smith as its first business development manager.

Waterloo Quay based TAB currently has more than 15 Aberdeenshire members using its business advisory, planning and coaching services.

Commenting on Mr Smith’s appointment, TAB Aberdeenshire East owner Helen Mill said: “His extensive experience and proven track record in business development will be invaluable in helping us to continue to provide our members with the highest level of service and support.

Andrew Smith & Helen Mill. Image: Calvin Marketing

“We are confident that Andrew will be a great asset to the team and can’t wait to have him onboard.”

With more than 15 years of experience in business networking, relationship building and sales, Mr Smith brings a wealth of expertise to TAB as the founder of the Aberdeen Business Network which he sold in November 2022.

He said: “I believe that the support, challenge and accountability provided by TAB is second to none, and I am excited to be a part of this dynamic and forward-thinking organisation.”

