Golf: Aberdeen Ladies’ Sheena Wood helps European select topple Spanish team in Gran Canaria

Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club member Sheena Wood’s hectic start to 2023 is set to continue when she represents Scotland again next month.

Sheena will also have to arrange her Evening Express Champion of Champions scratch match after drawing Longside’s Nicky Fraser in the first round.

Sheena has only just returned from playing a Seniors match for Europe against Spain in the IV Victory Cup last month.

‘It’s been pretty full on’

“It’s all go,” said three-time Scottish Ladies Veteran champion Sheena.

“I’ve been selected to play for the Scottish Veterans against the Irish Vets at Kilmarnock Barrassie during the first weekend of next month.

“I’ve only just come back from playing at the Real Club de Golf de Las Palmas in Gran Canaria where I helped Europe defeat Spain for the first time.

“It was wonderful to play in the warm weather in a European team that included three Dutch girls, two Germans, an Italian, a Belgian, as well as a representative from both Ireland and England.”

Former Scottish Seniors winner Sheena has had little to relax off the course either.

“I’ve also been busy in my role as vice-captain of the Aberdeenshire Ladies Golf Association,” added Sheena.

“It’s been pretty full on setting up a full calendar of events for players of all levels.

“The first event is at Ballater, then the County Championships – which feature both scratch and handicap sections – are at Portlethen at the end of April.”

First to enter

Sheena was one of the first to enter the Champion of Champions, which is again sponsored by Aberdein Considine, after winning the Aberdeen Ladies club championship last season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Nicky,” added Sheena. “That’s the beauty of the Champion of Champions, which gives you the opportunity to meet other golfers for the first time.

“I qualified by beating Lauren Whyte at the 19th last year after she had beaten me in the final at the last in 2021.

“I think I have won the championship 25 times and previously lifted the Hazlehead Championship on 10 occasions.”

Sheena worked for BT for 30 years ahead of joining Schoolhill Hydraulic Engineering a few years ago.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS LADIES’ SCRATCH – sponsored by Aberdein Considine

Round one (to be played by Monday, May 29)

Yvonne Massie (10) Turriff v Audrey Smith (14) Kintore

Claire Prouse (2) Hazlehead v Fiona Sim (7) Stonehaven

Sheena Wood (2) Aberdeen Ladies v Nicky Fraser (12) Longside

Catriona Morrison (11) Ballater v Debbie Milne (8) Craibstone

Alison Stewart (12) Insch v Lesley Watson (13) Deeside

Ashley Lovie (7) Duff House Royal v Kelly Mechie (4) Inverurie

Margaret Sievwright (4) Strathlene v Carol Wilson (3) Murcar Links

Victoria Buchan (11) Inverallochy v Linda Mair (14) Cullen Links

Lucy Buckley (5) Huntly v Alison Hope (14) Newmachar

Jan Lyn (7) Oldmeldrum v Sarah Ritchie (6) defending champion from Portlethen

Maryla Sime (7) Aboyne v Fiona Campbell (7) McDonald Ellon

Emma Logie (4) Keith v Maureen McFarlane (8) Newburgh

Fiona Fullerton (6) Meldrum House v Fiona Pennie (5) Kemnay

Sandra Ross (18) Rosehearty v Angela Joss (8) Alford

Members help fund clubs’ youngsters in Home Nations Team Championship trip

Two North-east junior teams have been backed by their members to strike it right for Scotland.

Murcar Links and Duff House Royal will represent their country at the Junior Home Nations Team Championship in Cheshire and Shropshire next week.

Murcar, the Aberdeen and District Junior Pennant League champions, qualified as Scottish Junior Team champions after winning at Montrose last year.

Duff House booked their place in third place, with Fereneze also staking their place as runners-up.

‘Wonderful opportunity’

Murcar Links junior convener Jim Ramsay said: “We’re all looking forward to the tournament.

“Our members were quick to support several fundraising initiatives (to fund the trip) and we have raised enough money to cover the costs of the team.

“Three club representatives will also travel alongside parents to the Macdonald Portal Golf and Spa and Macdonald Hill Valley Golf and Spa resorts.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity as the competition will be shown on Sky Golf later this year.

“Our team will all be single-figure handicap players, with our youngest, Holly McKenzie, aged just 12.

“They are an amazing team of very motivated golfers.”

The Murcar team is Joe Murray, Aidan Buckley, Dylan Boyce, Nathan Begg, Jack Kidd, Zack Don, Evan Walker and Holly McKenzie.

Duff House staged several fundraising initiatives including a ladies day, two opens and a speed golf event to fund their team taking part.

Professional James Calam said: “It has been fantastic to see the local community rally together to support our trip.

“A massive thank-you must go to the Duff House membership for their fundraising efforts.

“Another thank you must go to my staff Robyn Gallon and Daniel McKay for preparing the team for the trip.

“It is a superb opportunity and we look forward to the experience.”

Evening Express Shield belongs to Sean Lawrie and Ian Still

Sean Lawrie and Ian Still hit double tops at the North-east Alliance Pro-Am at Trump International.

Paul Lawrie Golf Centre pro Sean and Craibstone amateur Ian combined to lift the Evening Express Shield with a nett 68.

Peterhead pro Philip McLean and Colin Erskine (Banchory) were second, a shot behind.

Sean and Ian also helped playing partners George Bremner (Kemnay) and Stephen Christie (Aboyne) capture the team prize for the Mackay-Wilson Shield.

Deeside clubmates David Lane and Adrian Blake secured the Press and Journal Shield for Class 1 and Class 2 amateurs with a nett 66.

George and Stephen were second after a 70.