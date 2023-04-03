A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement

Missing the routine of work led Mr Powrie to open his own antiques shop.

By Kelly Wilson
After a rewarding 36-year banking career, William Powrie followed his passion for antiques and opened Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
After a rewarding 36-year banking career, William Powrie followed his passion for antiques and opened Objet d'Art Antiques & Curios. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to William Powrie, owner of Dingwall-based Objet d’Art Antiques & Curios.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in Dundee, I grew up in the southeast of England, joining the then Trustee Savings Bank in 1975 after completing my A Levels. In what would be seen as singularly unambitious these days, I stayed within the bank for 36 years, retiring in 2011.

I really enjoyed banking, working in many varied and interesting roles within commercial and retail all over the UK, including the Channel Islands and Outer Hebrides.

I moved to Dingwall in 1996 as director, looking after the retail operation of Lloyds TSB, which covered branches from Campbeltown to Shetland and across to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

How did you get to where you are today?

I travelled for the first year of retirement, but I missed the routine of work and I began to consider options. I’d always been a keen collector of antiques, and the thought of owning my own antiques business in Dingwall really excited me. Objet d’Art Antiques & Curios launched in 2012 and, eleven years on, we’re stronger than ever.

Who helped you?

Local Dingwall businessman Abdul Khan had just renovated a suitable shop and I moved in. Rarely could any landlord have been more accommodating to a start-up business, his generosity for the first six months and his flexibility regarding internal alterations when I expanded into an adjoining unit of his explaining why I’m still there ten years later.

Mr Powrie says business is as strong as ever.
Mr Powrie said Government must help with rising costs because ‘penalising small businesses is daft’. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has been invaluable, advising on organisational logistics and the background administrative support. The FSB’s local representative also came up with the name Objet d’Art!

I couldn’t have done any of this without the help and support of my partner, Brenda, who had to put up with a lot in the early years and who is invaluable in the shop.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

An old bank manager boss once told me to never be taken in by the trappings of wealth. It’s as appropriate today as it was then.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being judgemental – an unfortunate legacy of my banking career. I deal with a broad church of people in my business and being judgemental simply doesn’t work, so I now judge people as they are and want to be. It’s so much better.

He has found that while ‘there are no shortcuts’ but once his business was established ‘the rewards are many’. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

Over the past 10 years, it is making my antiques business a growing concern. Establishing businesses like mine takes time and a great deal of effort – there are no shortcuts – but once established the rewards are many. Numerous loyal customers now come to see me regularly from right across the north of Scotland and beyond.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Without business and commerce governments have no money to spend, and this basic economic fundamental is often forgotten or ignored.

Penalising small businesses is daft. The cost of energy has impacted greatly on many businesses and continued support is essential.

In the main I think the Scottish Government has done well, its Small Business Bonus rates relief scheme being a real positive for small operations like me.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I love doing what I do and there are always new opportunities to explore – online sales for instance. Opening branches elsewhere wouldn’t work – it’s a hands-on business that needs my presence when buying and selling.

Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What do you do to relax?

I love horseracing, especially French racing, and we will be heading down to Deauville for their July meeting, visiting the antiques shops and markets of Paris en route – a bit of a busman’s holiday.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m not an avid TV watcher, but we are currently enjoying the Spooks series on iPlayer. It’s amazing how perceptive and ahead of its time it was. I’m reading Dissolution by CJ Samson, an historical novel.

What do you waste your money on?

I invest in antique taxidermy, most recently in a polar bear which now stands at the bottom of our staircase.

Mr Powrie  collects antique taxidermy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed and clean up after the four Alpacas that live in our garden.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve had some lovely cars in the past, but at present, it’s my Toyota Proace van, easily the most practical and functional vehicle I have ever owned – and provides great business advertising space too.

