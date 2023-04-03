A love of antiques lured Dingwall businessman William Powrie out of retirement

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to William Powrie, owner of Dingwall-based Objet d’Art Antiques & Curios.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in Dundee, I grew up in the southeast of England, joining the then Trustee Savings Bank in 1975 after completing my A Levels. In what would be seen as singularly unambitious these days, I stayed within the bank for 36 years, retiring in 2011.

I really enjoyed banking, working in many varied and interesting roles within commercial and retail all over the UK, including the Channel Islands and Outer Hebrides.

I moved to Dingwall in 1996 as director, looking after the retail operation of Lloyds TSB, which covered branches from Campbeltown to Shetland and across to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

How did you get to where you are today?

I travelled for the first year of retirement, but I missed the routine of work and I began to consider options. I’d always been a keen collector of antiques, and the thought of owning my own antiques business in Dingwall really excited me. Objet d’Art Antiques & Curios launched in 2012 and, eleven years on, we’re stronger than ever.

Who helped you?

Local Dingwall businessman Abdul Khan had just renovated a suitable shop and I moved in. Rarely could any landlord have been more accommodating to a start-up business, his generosity for the first six months and his flexibility regarding internal alterations when I expanded into an adjoining unit of his explaining why I’m still there ten years later.

Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has been invaluable, advising on organisational logistics and the background administrative support. The FSB’s local representative also came up with the name Objet d’Art!

I couldn’t have done any of this without the help and support of my partner, Brenda, who had to put up with a lot in the early years and who is invaluable in the shop.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

An old bank manager boss once told me to never be taken in by the trappings of wealth. It’s as appropriate today as it was then.

What is your biggest mistake?

Being judgemental – an unfortunate legacy of my banking career. I deal with a broad church of people in my business and being judgemental simply doesn’t work, so I now judge people as they are and want to be. It’s so much better.

What is your greatest achievement?

Over the past 10 years, it is making my antiques business a growing concern. Establishing businesses like mine takes time and a great deal of effort – there are no shortcuts – but once established the rewards are many. Numerous loyal customers now come to see me regularly from right across the north of Scotland and beyond.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs, and what should government do to help?

Without business and commerce governments have no money to spend, and this basic economic fundamental is often forgotten or ignored.

Penalising small businesses is daft. The cost of energy has impacted greatly on many businesses and continued support is essential.

In the main I think the Scottish Government has done well, its Small Business Bonus rates relief scheme being a real positive for small operations like me.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I love doing what I do and there are always new opportunities to explore – online sales for instance. Opening branches elsewhere wouldn’t work – it’s a hands-on business that needs my presence when buying and selling.

What do you do to relax?

I love horseracing, especially French racing, and we will be heading down to Deauville for their July meeting, visiting the antiques shops and markets of Paris en route – a bit of a busman’s holiday.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m not an avid TV watcher, but we are currently enjoying the Spooks series on iPlayer. It’s amazing how perceptive and ahead of its time it was. I’m reading Dissolution by CJ Samson, an historical novel.

What do you waste your money on?

I invest in antique taxidermy, most recently in a polar bear which now stands at the bottom of our staircase.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed and clean up after the four Alpacas that live in our garden.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’ve had some lovely cars in the past, but at present, it’s my Toyota Proace van, easily the most practical and functional vehicle I have ever owned – and provides great business advertising space too.