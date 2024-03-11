Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination

But she worries her two Aberdeenshire-based ventures, Fantasy Scotland and Northern Frights, face an uphill battle against rising costs.

By Keith Findlay
Laura Ripley in costume.
Laura Ripley doesn't always look like this. Image: DCT Media/Laura Ripley

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Laura Ripley, of Aberdeenshire-based themed event firms Fantasy Scotland and Northern Frights.

How and why did you start in business?

After 14 years, the oil industry left me feeling like a fairy-tale villain.

Following dismal job roles and downturn redundancy, I decided to create locally what I always had to travel abroad for – immersive events that offer an escape from the mundane. I wanted to allow adults to shed their daily misery and embrace a fantastical day of enchantment and adventure.

How did you get to where you are today?

I was the nerdy creative kid who was waiting on that letter from Hogwarts or a magical door to Narnia. But when neither arrived, I squeezed into an ill-fitting corporate box.

Deep down I always knew I was meant to do something else. Discovering immersive events eventually brought the excitement and fulfilment I craved, steering me towards a venture that felt genuinely aligned with who I am.

But my journey has been fuelled by sleepless nights, sheer stupidity and financial gambles. I’ve made personal sacrifices, worked relentlessly hard and drunk copious amounts of coffee.

Laura with her pet dragon.
Laura with her pet dragon. Image: Laura Ripley

Who helped you?

The support of the local Business Gateway was so valuable when I first tried to make the business a reality, and my relationship with VisitAberdeenshire continues to be very important.

But I wouldn’t have the award-winning business that I do now if I hadn’t built up an amazing network of incredible people who share my passion to entertain.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Hosting events is literally an insurance-heavy gig. But my huge list of insurances are now one-quarter of the price, thanks to my membership of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Calling the FSB’s insurance services team on day one was the best piece of advice I ever had.

What is your biggest mistake?

Quitting my job and going self-employed – I jest, but sometimes it does feel like that. In the past I’ve worked with the wrong people for too long, and not trusted my gut when something felt off. I’ve learned from these mistakes, I think.

Laura 's Fright Niights business specialises in horror-themed events.
Laura in full wicked witch garb. Her Fright Nights business specialises in horror-themed events. Image: Laura Ripley.

What is your greatest achievement?

In 2023 I was named the Royal Bank of Scotland female entrepreneur of the year.

And just last week I received the self-employed/freelancer accolade in FSB Scotland’s Celebrating Small Business Awards. The recognition in winning this category, against businesses from throughout Scotland and from all industries, means so much to me.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s rough. I’m worried how long things can go on, with costs being so much higher and people spending less.

Before 2020 my events would sell out six months in advance. But now, people are waiting until the last minute to buy tickets. In the long term, as my business moves to bigger venues with higher costs, this just isn’t going to work.

Government has to recognise that being self-employed is a huge risk. A start would be to increase the VAT registration threshold and provide grants for start-up businesses to help them employ people and quickly expand.

Laura Ripley with one of her dragons.
How to train your dragon. Image: Laura Ripley

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to grow my business to become the biggest immersive events company in Scotland –  and then the world. I want to build a globally recognised brand, with a massive online following that repeatedly signs up for virtual experiences and purchases loads of merchandise. As well as this, I would love to own my own venue.

But right now I want to employ people so I don’t have to work 150 hours a week. I want to go on a holiday and not worry about how I’m paying my bills next month.

And I really want to prove everyone who doubted me wrong.

What do you do to relax?

I haven’t relaxed since 2018 but I do try. The rule is no mobile phones and no checking work emails whenever I hit the cinema with my partner, viewing as much as we can.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m listening to the new Willy Wonka soundtrack on repeat because, like me, Willy had a dream that kept putting obstacles in the way. But, like the future me, he overcame all of these obstacles and achieved more than he could ever dream of.

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros' Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros’ Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Image: Peter Mountain

What do you waste your money on?

Like everyone else, I spend money on coffee – and dragons.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Usually, I wake up and quickly realise I only went to bed at 6am. Then I go back to sleep.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Renault Traffic, because I need the van to move my stuff all over Scotland. I dream of driving a Renault Traffic that doesn’t come with ever-increasing insurance and diesel costs.

More from our series

More from Business

Russell Anderson, financial adviser and former Aberdeen FC captain.
Russell Anderson: What does Spring Budget mean for your money?
Lucas Story recovers at home in Inverness with his wife Ingrid. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I don't want to walk away': Inverness shop owner determined to return to work…
A customer withdraws cash at the Post Office in Bamford, Derbyshire (Lucy Ray/PA)
Post Office sees personal cash withdrawals increase by 15% annually in February
A forthcoming Interpol threat assessment is expected to show a concerning rise in fraud in all corners of the globe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Tech giants, banks and governments aim to tackle international fraudsters
Elgin Mosque.
Plans revealed to extend Elgin Mosque and Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel approved
Rishi Sunak wants to end the ‘unnecessarily complex’ system of having both income tax and national insurance contributions (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak looks to get people off welfare into work to fund future tax cuts
Rachel Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the public spending challenge she will face if she becomes chancellor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour not able to immediately ‘turn things around’ after election, Reeves warns
Some 60% of Britons are getting no more than six hours of sleep a night, despite NHS guidelines suggesting that a healthy adult usually needs between seven and nine hours, a survey suggests (Woolroom/PA)
60% of Britons getting no more than six hours’ sleep a night, survey suggests
Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported a 121 billion US dollar (£94 billion) profit for last year (Amr Nabil/AP)
Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ‘significant progress’ could be made towards the goal of eliminating the tax during the next parliament if his party remains in power (Carl Recine/PA)
Sunak hints at welfare squeeze to fund plan to scrap national insurance

Conversation