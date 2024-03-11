Fantasy and horror queen Laura Ripley aims for world domination

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Laura Ripley, of Aberdeenshire-based themed event firms Fantasy Scotland and Northern Frights.

How and why did you start in business?

After 14 years, the oil industry left me feeling like a fairy-tale villain.

Following dismal job roles and downturn redundancy, I decided to create locally what I always had to travel abroad for – immersive events that offer an escape from the mundane. I wanted to allow adults to shed their daily misery and embrace a fantastical day of enchantment and adventure.

How did you get to where you are today?

I was the nerdy creative kid who was waiting on that letter from Hogwarts or a magical door to Narnia. But when neither arrived, I squeezed into an ill-fitting corporate box.

Deep down I always knew I was meant to do something else. Discovering immersive events eventually brought the excitement and fulfilment I craved, steering me towards a venture that felt genuinely aligned with who I am.

But my journey has been fuelled by sleepless nights, sheer stupidity and financial gambles. I’ve made personal sacrifices, worked relentlessly hard and drunk copious amounts of coffee.

Who helped you?

The support of the local Business Gateway was so valuable when I first tried to make the business a reality, and my relationship with VisitAberdeenshire continues to be very important.

But I wouldn’t have the award-winning business that I do now if I hadn’t built up an amazing network of incredible people who share my passion to entertain.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Hosting events is literally an insurance-heavy gig. But my huge list of insurances are now one-quarter of the price, thanks to my membership of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Calling the FSB’s insurance services team on day one was the best piece of advice I ever had.

What is your biggest mistake?

Quitting my job and going self-employed – I jest, but sometimes it does feel like that. In the past I’ve worked with the wrong people for too long, and not trusted my gut when something felt off. I’ve learned from these mistakes, I think.

What is your greatest achievement?

In 2023 I was named the Royal Bank of Scotland female entrepreneur of the year.

And just last week I received the self-employed/freelancer accolade in FSB Scotland’s Celebrating Small Business Awards. The recognition in winning this category, against businesses from throughout Scotland and from all industries, means so much to me.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

It’s rough. I’m worried how long things can go on, with costs being so much higher and people spending less.

Before 2020 my events would sell out six months in advance. But now, people are waiting until the last minute to buy tickets. In the long term, as my business moves to bigger venues with higher costs, this just isn’t going to work.

Government has to recognise that being self-employed is a huge risk. A start would be to increase the VAT registration threshold and provide grants for start-up businesses to help them employ people and quickly expand.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to grow my business to become the biggest immersive events company in Scotland – and then the world. I want to build a globally recognised brand, with a massive online following that repeatedly signs up for virtual experiences and purchases loads of merchandise. As well as this, I would love to own my own venue.

But right now I want to employ people so I don’t have to work 150 hours a week. I want to go on a holiday and not worry about how I’m paying my bills next month.

And I really want to prove everyone who doubted me wrong.

What do you do to relax?

I haven’t relaxed since 2018 but I do try. The rule is no mobile phones and no checking work emails whenever I hit the cinema with my partner, viewing as much as we can.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m listening to the new Willy Wonka soundtrack on repeat because, like me, Willy had a dream that kept putting obstacles in the way. But, like the future me, he overcame all of these obstacles and achieved more than he could ever dream of.

What do you waste your money on?

Like everyone else, I spend money on coffee – and dragons.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Usually, I wake up and quickly realise I only went to bed at 6am. Then I go back to sleep.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Renault Traffic, because I need the van to move my stuff all over Scotland. I dream of driving a Renault Traffic that doesn’t come with ever-increasing insurance and diesel costs.