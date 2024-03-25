Meet the owner of Business Women Connections Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Meet the owner of Business Women Connections Aberdeen

Ted Lasso 'should be shown to 14 to 16-year-olds at school as part of the curriculum'.

By Keith Findlay
Karen Smith, of Business Women Connections Aberdeen.
Karen Smith, of Business Women Connections Aberdeen. Image: DCT Media

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Karen Smith, of Stonehaven, who owns and runs Business Women Connections Aberdeen. 

How and why did you start in business?

Having worked in Aberdeen since the late 1980s, I felt there was a need for an all-female networking group in the city.

Business Women Connections (BWC) is a franchise, with a presence in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. It  offers flexible meeting times to accommodate women entrepreneurs.

I felt I had a depth of experience in arranging events and networking to run such a group.

How did you get to where you are today?

Relentless hard work and an amazing network of friends, colleagues and associates.

My background is in newspaper advertising sales. I then moved into the recruitment sector before becoming a shareholder and director of a consultancy business. This experience has given me a rounded understanding of what businesspeople want from a networking group.

Who helped you?

So many people have helped me along the way. You need your partner to support you in your career choice, along with amazing friends. My daughter, Kat Reid, has her own consultancy business in Manchester and the tables have turned – I use her as a sounding board now.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

I come from a working-class background and my parents instilled a strong work ethic in me, which continues to this day.  I’ve taken so much advice onboard, but the one thing I say to myself every day is “just do it”.

Another famous line I say all the time is “pick a date and work backwards”. This has never failed me yet. If you don’t know what you’re aiming for, you’ll never get there.

Karen, speaking at one of her north-east events.
Karen, speaking at one of her north-east events. Image: Karen Smith

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistake or learnings?!  I can’t think of any huge mistakes I’ve made but I’ve certainly made plenty of smaller ones, as most people have. I’ve always learned from them and tried my best not to repeat them.

What is your greatest achievement?

Much of my work has been extremely rewarding. One huge achievement was establishing and developing the cHeRries (HR) Awards.

My last event was in 2014, but I love continuing to watch the awards grow every year. It’s fabulous to see.

When I first started out, I was very fortunate to win awards in recognition of my work in the newspaper advertising industry. But last year, turning 60 in May and launching BWC Aberdeen in June, has also brought me immense satisfaction and happiness.

Having the inaugural Athena Awards last November was also truly amazing.

I felt so proud creating another awards platform, this time purely for women. I’m hoping the 90-plus members get a lot out of it and their feedback tells me they do.

Cherries award trophies
Karen established the hugely successful cHeRries Awards. Image: Kath Flannery /DC Thomson

How are you managing rapidly rising cost, and how could government help?

I’m very lucky that rising costs are not affecting my business as much as others. I try and keep prices down for all my members, to allow them to participate in as many of my events as possible.

The government could look at reducing the amount of money I have to hand over in tax.

I know the Federation of Small Businesses is doing all it can to work with the government and support businesses like mine.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Waking up every morning.

What do you do to relax?

I love to cook and eat. I also love a walk with friends, to counteract the eating.

I’m never without a book and you would never walk into my house without hearing the radio on. Everyone knows I’m a BBC Radio 2 girl.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Over the years I’ve read How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale Carnegie, several times. It’s an oldie but a goodie. This book really resonated with me and is still relevant today.

I loved Ted Lasso on TV. This show should be shown to 14 to 16-year-olds at school as part of the curriculum – a real lesson in management, leadership, teamwork and humility.

I’ve never listened to a podcast – people seem amazed by that – but I have so many ideas in my head I really don’t need any more stimulation.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso.
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso. Image: Apple TV+

What do you waste your money on?

Shoes, clothes, make-up and, if my husband lets me, any new gadget for the kitchen.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Go to the loo – I am 60.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a cute Mini convertible, called Dougal, and I love it. If I could drive anything at all, it would be an Audi R8. I’m not sure I’d look cool getting in and out of it nowadays.

More from our series

More from Business

Rooftops of houses (PA)
UK’s housing stock ‘offers the worst value for money of any advanced economy’
The Thales plant in east Belfast where missiles are manufactured (Thales/PA)
Production at weapons plant doubles amid war in Ukraine
The closure of Port Talbot steelworks will have a knock-on effect for the industry, a report has said (Alamy/PA)
Potential spikes in steel prices could endanger offshore wind projects – report
Belle Sierina, Port of Aberdeen environmental manager and Neil Sharp, EIS Waste Services managing director. Image: Engage PR
Waste firm adds city jobs after winning £300,000 Port of Aberdeen contract
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce a package of investment aimed at boosting the nuclear industry (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PM declares ‘critical national endeavour’ to secure UK nuclear industry’s future
Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth pictured when it was still open. Image: Google Maps/Design team
New life for former Ladbrokes in Lossiemouth and security work at Buckie High School
Harold Murray is a well-known farming figure in the industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Farming stalwart Harold releases second book for charity
What the skatepark could look like.
Lossiemouth will finally get its skatepark after decade-long community mission
Tiger Lily Boutique owner Debbie Brash. Image: Paul Reid.
'I took the gamble and went for it' says successful Aberdeen clothing boutique owner
The strength of sterling is overcoming local price rises for UK holidaymakers visiting many popular destinations, according to new research (Nick Ansell/PA)
Strength of sterling overcomes local price rises in holiday hotspots – report

Conversation