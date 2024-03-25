Meet the owner of Business Women Connections Aberdeen

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Karen Smith, of Stonehaven, who owns and runs Business Women Connections Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

Having worked in Aberdeen since the late 1980s, I felt there was a need for an all-female networking group in the city.

Business Women Connections (BWC) is a franchise, with a presence in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. It offers flexible meeting times to accommodate women entrepreneurs.

I felt I had a depth of experience in arranging events and networking to run such a group.

How did you get to where you are today?

Relentless hard work and an amazing network of friends, colleagues and associates.

My background is in newspaper advertising sales. I then moved into the recruitment sector before becoming a shareholder and director of a consultancy business. This experience has given me a rounded understanding of what businesspeople want from a networking group.

Who helped you?

So many people have helped me along the way. You need your partner to support you in your career choice, along with amazing friends. My daughter, Kat Reid, has her own consultancy business in Manchester and the tables have turned – I use her as a sounding board now.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

I come from a working-class background and my parents instilled a strong work ethic in me, which continues to this day. I’ve taken so much advice onboard, but the one thing I say to myself every day is “just do it”.

Another famous line I say all the time is “pick a date and work backwards”. This has never failed me yet. If you don’t know what you’re aiming for, you’ll never get there.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistake or learnings?! I can’t think of any huge mistakes I’ve made but I’ve certainly made plenty of smaller ones, as most people have. I’ve always learned from them and tried my best not to repeat them.

What is your greatest achievement?

Much of my work has been extremely rewarding. One huge achievement was establishing and developing the cHeRries (HR) Awards.

My last event was in 2014, but I love continuing to watch the awards grow every year. It’s fabulous to see.

When I first started out, I was very fortunate to win awards in recognition of my work in the newspaper advertising industry. But last year, turning 60 in May and launching BWC Aberdeen in June, has also brought me immense satisfaction and happiness.

Having the inaugural Athena Awards last November was also truly amazing.

I felt so proud creating another awards platform, this time purely for women. I’m hoping the 90-plus members get a lot out of it and their feedback tells me they do.

How are you managing rapidly rising cost, and how could government help?

I’m very lucky that rising costs are not affecting my business as much as others. I try and keep prices down for all my members, to allow them to participate in as many of my events as possible.

The government could look at reducing the amount of money I have to hand over in tax.

I know the Federation of Small Businesses is doing all it can to work with the government and support businesses like mine.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Waking up every morning.

What do you do to relax?

I love to cook and eat. I also love a walk with friends, to counteract the eating.

I’m never without a book and you would never walk into my house without hearing the radio on. Everyone knows I’m a BBC Radio 2 girl.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Over the years I’ve read How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale Carnegie, several times. It’s an oldie but a goodie. This book really resonated with me and is still relevant today.

I loved Ted Lasso on TV. This show should be shown to 14 to 16-year-olds at school as part of the curriculum – a real lesson in management, leadership, teamwork and humility.

I’ve never listened to a podcast – people seem amazed by that – but I have so many ideas in my head I really don’t need any more stimulation.

What do you waste your money on?

Shoes, clothes, make-up and, if my husband lets me, any new gadget for the kitchen.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Go to the loo – I am 60.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a cute Mini convertible, called Dougal, and I love it. If I could drive anything at all, it would be an Audi R8. I’m not sure I’d look cool getting in and out of it nowadays.