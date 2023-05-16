New beauty salon to open within Aberdeen supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New beauty salon to open within Aberdeen supermarket

It will be the third location in the city for the popular beauticians.

By Kelly Wilson
Dream Beauty owners Diago Harry and Jass Kaur are opening a new salon in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner
Dream Beauty Studio is to open its third salon in the city.

The popular beautician is moving to a unit within Tesco in Danestone.

Five new jobs are being created with a mixture of full and part-time roles.

Owners Diago Harry and his wife Jass Kaur already operate outlets in both The Trinity Centre and Asda at Bridge of Dee.

Despite grappling with rising costs they have decided to open after seeing a gap in the market.

Mr Harry said: “We have a lot of people looking forward to us opening as it will be more convenient for people in Bridge of Don.

“At the moment they have to drive to the city centre because there is nowhere local for them to go and get the treatments.

“They don’t have any salons around or nearby.”

‘Tough but won’t change’

Mr Harry has previously expressed concerns at the on-going strain placed on the business due to rising product and energy costs.

However, he believes the need for a salon outweighs any risk.

He said: “We have been thinking about it for a while.

“It is tough but we know from a business perspective that it’s not going to change. There is no point in me waiting for a while.

Dream Beauty Studio in the Trinity Centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“This is something we need to adapt with. Unfortunately what happens at the end of the day is that prices will increase for the customers, but we will not do that straightaway. It will have to be done gradually.

“The requirement is always there. It’s about getting the right place. Bridge of Don is a completely new community for us.

“It will bring us new customers who may not want to travel to the city centre or our Asda salon.

Services offered by Dream Beauty Studio

The salon provides a number of services including eyebrow shaping, waxing, nails and lashes.

It was established in 2010 at Aberdeen Market as a Eyebrow Shaping shop and transformed to a complete beauty salon over the years

Dream Beauty Studio will open within the next two weeks and be situated between Holland & Barratt and Timpsons.

 

 

