New beauty salon to open within Aberdeen supermarket

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dream Beauty Studio is to open its third salon in the city.

The popular beautician is moving to a unit within Tesco in Danestone.

Five new jobs are being created with a mixture of full and part-time roles.

Owners Diago Harry and his wife Jass Kaur already operate outlets in both The Trinity Centre and Asda at Bridge of Dee.

Despite grappling with rising costs they have decided to open after seeing a gap in the market.

Mr Harry said: “We have a lot of people looking forward to us opening as it will be more convenient for people in Bridge of Don.

“At the moment they have to drive to the city centre because there is nowhere local for them to go and get the treatments.

“They don’t have any salons around or nearby.”

‘Tough but won’t change’

Mr Harry has previously expressed concerns at the on-going strain placed on the business due to rising product and energy costs.

However, he believes the need for a salon outweighs any risk.

He said: “We have been thinking about it for a while.

“It is tough but we know from a business perspective that it’s not going to change. There is no point in me waiting for a while.

“This is something we need to adapt with. Unfortunately what happens at the end of the day is that prices will increase for the customers, but we will not do that straightaway. It will have to be done gradually.

“The requirement is always there. It’s about getting the right place. Bridge of Don is a completely new community for us.

“It will bring us new customers who may not want to travel to the city centre or our Asda salon.

Services offered by Dream Beauty Studio

The salon provides a number of services including eyebrow shaping, waxing, nails and lashes.

It was established in 2010 at Aberdeen Market as a Eyebrow Shaping shop and transformed to a complete beauty salon over the years

Dream Beauty Studio will open within the next two weeks and be situated between Holland & Barratt and Timpsons.