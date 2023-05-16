Bins and benches at Inverness cemetery set on fire in repeated vandal attacks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vandals have repeatedly targeted an Inverness cemetery – setting fire to bins and benches and tipping over headstones.

Tomnahurich Cemetery has been targeted, with further incidents at other cemeteries across the north also reported in the last week.

At Tomnahurich, six wheelie bins were set on fire, along with two benches.

Several headstones have also been pushed over.

Highland Council said that as well as the dangers posed to the public due to fires, the emotional distress caused to loved ones visiting the cemetery is “totally unacceptable”.

Chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee, Graham MacKenzie said: “It is extremely disappointing to see the recent incidences of vandalism at Tomnahurich Cemetery.

“The damage caused to headstones is particularly distressing for those visiting loved ones and we would urge anyone who saw anything or who has information to report it to Police Scotland.

“Fire raising, while not only criminal, is a complete waste of taxpayers’ money as the bins which have been destroyed cost money to replace, at a time when council budgets are under real pressure.”

Cemetery vandalism is ‘frankly inexcusable’

Sergeant Brian Bisset added: “Vandalism to any place of rest is not only mindless, but frankly inexcusable. It is very upsetting for the families of loved ones who are no longer here.

“Fire raising is also a very serious issue and poses a legitimate threat to members of the public, property and the environment.

“It is vital that people come forward with any information about those responsible. Local officers work closely with partners to address such issues to find meaningful long-term solutions to prevent these issues from arising.”

Police can be contacted on 101, with Crimestoppers available on 0800 555 111.