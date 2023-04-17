Highland-based battery firm AMTE fires green subsidy warning shot across UK bows – but is staying in Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highland-based battery firm AMTE fires green subsidy warning shot across UK bows – but is staying in Thurso

The company said it is committed to Caithness as First Minister Humza Yousaf vowed to push for more investment.

By Simon Warburton and Rachel Amery
AMTE Power says it remains committed to Caithness. Image: Supplied.
AMTE Power says it remains committed to Caithness. Image: Supplied.

Battery company AMTE Power insists it is “committed” to its Thurso base after suggesting it could be tempted to the US to take advantage of President Joe Biden’s green subsidies.

Over the weekend, the Highland-based manufacturer hinted it is mulling a move because of the US’s new Inflation Reduction Act.

However, the company said on Monday it is “incredibly proud” of its UK heritage.

The comment came on the same day First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was concerned at reports the firm might move.

‘Incredibly proud’ of UK heritage

In July last year, AMTE Power announced Dundee as its preferred site for its new £160 million project, which could bring more than 200 jobs.

The company specialises in lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for energy storage and electric cars.

Information from the American Senate shows the US will pour a colossal £369 billion into energy security and climate change programmes during the next 10 years.

AMTE CEO Alan Hollis told The Press and Journal: “We are incredibly proud of our UK heritage at AMTE and we want to remain a UK business.

Alan Hollis, CEO of AMTE Power. Image: Supplied.

“We have developed our technology here and our intention is to commercialise our products in the UK, using our Thurso facility and by scaling up production at our preferred gigafactory site in Dundee.

“Our plans would unlock hundreds of green collar jobs while supporting the UK’s wider push to deliver net zero.

“Like any good business, we are always monitoring the wider market and must factor the global context into our considerations, but we do not currently plan to relocate.

“We remain committed to Thurso and Dundee remains our preferred site.”

Plans to scale up

The Thurso site has the second largest cell production capacity in the UK and makes Ultra Prime cells used in challenging industrial environments including sectors such as construction, oil and gas and mining.

It also manufactures Ultra Safe cells for use at wind and solar power generation sites as well as for domestic residential storage.

The firm recently revealed plans to scale up its factory this year.

It agreed an unsecured £580,000 loan from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to support the group’s operations in Thurso.

The comments suggesting interest in the US may have been a warning shot to the UK government as it reviews a response to the Inflation Reduction Act.

First minister ‘concerned’

At the STUC conference in Dundee on Monday, the first minister said he was “concerned” to hear AMTE had hinted at a US move.

He said he would do everything within his powers to keep investment in the city.

First Minister Humza Yousaf at the STUC conference in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am concerned to hear that and I will work right across the UK with other governments to see what can be done to attract investment to Scotland.

“Scotland has a very good track record of attracting inward investment, which is why I was dismayed by recent UK Government reports to curtail external activity.

“I will see what we can do within our powers, limited as they may be, to try to ensure that investment comes back to Dundee.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to journalists at the STUC conference. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

There is speculation surrounding the future of UK battery manufacturing following the recent collapse into administration of Britishvolt in Northumberland with most of its 300 staff being made redundant.

However, Australia-based Recharge Industries has been successful in its bid for ownership of Britishvolt and now claims it will be able to create the UK’s first “gigafactory”.

WAE Technologies is also due to open a new battery plant in Oxfordshire in April, creating around 300 jobs.

UK must grasp the opportunity

Despite Mr Hollis’ reassurances for Thurso and Dundee, he put pressure on London to act in support of growth sectors such as electric vehicles.

The AMTE chief said: “The UK has strong fundamentals which can support the development of a homegrown battery manufacturing sector, but we need the right support from government to allow the UK to compete on the world stage.

“Developing an end-to-end industrial strategy which accounts for the full scope of battery demand and production, from raw materials sourcing through to end of life management and recycling is essential.

“The UK has a fantastic opportunity, but it needs to grasp it now.”

Pressure on green jobs for the future

Mr Hollis’s warning echoes that of St Andrews University battery expert Sir Peter Bruce.

Sir Peter told the Press and Journal: “The future is green jobs and if we don’t get a stake in that, then Scotland and the UK will suffer, so the challenge is how

“How do you get costs of the vehicle down?

“You either subsidise it or you try to make technology at lower cost. You probably have to do both – one of the biggest costs of an EV is the battery.

“There is a research and development challenge in getting costs of those batteries down, to use lower price materials and manufacturing processes.

“The US offers significant subsidies for people to buy EVs provided the components that go into them are made in America so driving home-based manufacturing.

“The European Union is doing the same thing and it is important the UK looks seriously at what it is going to do or the danger is we lose out.”

The price of raw materials has soared making battery elements cobalt and nickel more expensive.

Sir Peter stressed the need to recycle these materials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Households with children and pets are feeling particularly tightly squeezed by rising living costs, research commissioned by Royal London suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Households with childcare and pet costs squeezed by rising living costs – survey
A shopper walking through the aisle of a Tesco supermarket (PA)
Cost of cheddar cheese, white bread and porridge oats soar – Which?
Most logistics companies cannot consider decarbonising their lorries because of a lack of infrastructure, a body representing manufacturers claimed (Mark Richardson/Alamy/PA)
Lorry manufacturers criticise lack of infrastructure for greener vehicles
Scams often start with a call, text, email or direct message with an urgent request for money or personal and financial information (PA)
£177.6m lost to impersonation scams in 2022, says UK Finance
A not-for-profit lettings agency will be rolled out as part of an initiative to help tackle affordable homes shortages (Joe Giddens/PA)
Not-for-profit lettings agency will help ease ‘chronic lack’ of affordable homes
Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have reignited their on-screen romance for a campaign video which challenges high street banks on their relationship with fossil fuel companies (Make My Money Matter/PA)
Game Of Thrones stars challenge banks’ relationships with fossil fuel companies
Some energy suppliers were caught breaking into the homes of people struggling to pay their bills to forcibly install them (Alamy/PA)
Forced installation of prepayment meters in homes of over-85s ‘to be banned’
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England had to be rescheduled after the junior doctor’s strike (Jacob King/PA)
Nearly 200,000 hospital appointments rescheduled due to junior doctor strike
THG saw its shares jump by nearly a third after a takeover approach (The Hut Group/PA)
FTSE quiet ahead of US results season
Loganair CEO Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair: New flights from Orkney and Shetland to Heathrow Airport

Most Read

1
Bon Accord Centre has been sold in multi-million pound deal. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Aberdeen skyline. Image: Kath Flannery.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin which could be turned into takeaway.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Liver transplant patient and former teacher, Audrey Cameron of Ellon.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
To go with story by Alex Watson. Iain Maciver column Picture shows; Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis. Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Supplied by Bill McKelvie/Shutterstock Date; Unknown Stornoway Harbour, Isle of Lewis, Scotland.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Road Policing Unit officers and Safety Camera Enforcement staff on patrol in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland Highlands & Islands.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Davy Duncan says marrying his partner Helen Smith after a year in hospital was a "dream come true". Image: Iain Ferguson
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
The Novar Arms Hotel in Dingwall is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The murder trial of a Mintlaw man accused of shooting dead his disabled wife is scheduled to go ahead next month, a prosecutor in America has confirmed. Wayne Fraser, who moved away from the north-east to start a new life abroad, is charged with the first-degree murder of his wheelchair-bound partner. It?s alleged that the 47-year-old killed Natalie Ryan-Fraser, 55, with a handgun that was recovered from the scene of a shooting in the town of Caledonia in December 2021 Picture shows; Prosecutor District Attorney Scott Colum, deceased Natalie Ryan-Fraser and her murder accused husband Wayne Fraser (DOB 1/3/1976). N/A. Supplied by District Attorney's Office, Sixteenth Circuit Court Of Mississippi/Facebook Date; Unknown
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Inverness defender Danny Devine. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Culter's Cammy Fraser strikes, despite the attention of Stonehaven's Lee Taggart. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Iain Mcdonald, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court Picture shows; Iain Mcdonald . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Striped lawns at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie's Kyle Macleod celebrates with Fans CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]