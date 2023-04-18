EY: Firm’s message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EY: Firm’s message to Aberdeen workers after announcing 3,000 job cuts

The accountancy giant, which is a significant city employer, said the job cuts are due to "overcapacity" in the business.

By Rob McLaren
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.
Accountancy firm EY is based at 2MSq in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. Image: EY.

Accountancy firm EY is cutting 3,000 jobs worldwide, citing “overcapacity” in parts of the company.

The job losses in the US come days after the firm called off plans to break up its auditing and consulting divisions.

EY said the decision was unrelated to that review. It said the redundancies were “part of the ongoing management of the business”.

EY Aberdeen workforce

EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, occupies the fourth floor of 2MSq in the city’s Marishal Square development.

The company has around 170 staff based in Aberdeen.

EY employs more than 365,000 people worldwide in 2022

The city workers and the rest of the accountancy giant’s UK workforce has been reassured that the reduction in staff will only apply in America.

Responding to the job cuts, an EY spokesperson said: “The announcement is specific to EY in the US.

“There are no similar plans in the UK.”

EY US job cuts

The cuts affect about 5% of its US workforce. The move comes as corporate America is bracing for an economic downturn.

EY said: “After assessing the impact of current economic conditions, strong employee retention rates and overcapacity in parts of our firm, we have made the difficult business decision to separate approximately 3,000 US employees.

“We have approached this decision, with the utmost care, respect and consideration. EY will offer comprehensive support to those who are affected.

“To be clear, these actions are part of the ongoing management of our business and not a result of the recently concluded strategic review, known as Project Everest.

“We remain focused on our people, delivering innovative and forward-thinking approaches to our clients, and an industry-leading commitment to quality.”

EY announced record revenues of £3.2 billion in the UK last year.

Derek Leith will step down from his job as head of office for EY in Aberdeen at the end of June.

