Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to Royal Aberdeen Golf Club set to retire

In his time at Balgownie, Robert Patterson has presented the course for not just the 2014 Scottish Open, but the British and Scottish Senior Opens, the Walker Cup and the Amateur Championship.

By Alan Brown
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club course manager Robert Patterson is to retire from his post next year.

After 25 years of presenting a course which has staged the Scottish Open, Walker Cup, British Senior Open and Scottish Senior Championships, Robert will leave his post at the club on February 29, 2024.

Robert, 58, said: “Being able to ply my trade on one of the best links in the world has been a privilege and a pleasure.

“The members are rightly proud of their courses at Royal Aberdeen, and the opportunity to work here has been the highlight of my career.

“Following talks with the club, I reduced my working week to four days ahead of retiring in 2024.”

However, Robert has no intention of resting on his laurels.

Robert said: “Having worked in this industry for more than 43 years, I aim to use my greenkeeping experience to give something back in an advisory and consultancy capacity.”

Robert served 18 years at Royal Dornoch before joining Royal Aberdeen in 1998 – where he was tasked with returning the links to a championship standard for its members and the intention of major events.

Following the results of rapid turf improvement programmes, the club were awarded the 2005 Senior Open Championship, which was won by five-time Open champion Tom Watson.

Golf icon Tom Watson, middle, won the Senior Open at Royal Aberdeen in 2005.

Robert added: “That recognition was a milestone and showed the massive improvements that had been made.

“The membership embraced the programmes and saw gradual improvements year on year.

“More prestigious events followed, including the 2011 Walker Cup between GB&I and the United States being my highlight, before the 2014 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open won by Justin Rose, and then the British Amateur held in 2018.”

Timescale for Patterson’s departure will give replacement time to ‘capture Robert’s intimate knowledge of Balgownie links’

Royal Aberdeen have started the search for Patterson’s replacement.

General manager Keith Grant said: “The council at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, supported by Robert’s vast knowledge of the industry, have started the process of looking for his successor.

“That is with a view to securing an appointment by September and a start date of November to December 2023.

“This timescale should ensure an adequate hand-over period to enable the new course manager to settle in and to capture Robert’s intimate knowledge of Balgownie links.

Robert Patterson at Royal Aberdeen’s glorious first hole. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“Robert’s roles and responsibilities have evolved significantly over the years, incorporating more of the managerial and agronomy duties critical to the modern-day demands of greenkeeping.

“The council recognises Robert’s incredible commitment to the club and the high standards he has instilled within the greenkeeping team at Royal Aberdeen.

“We wish Robert all the best with his impending retirement plans and, come February 29, 2024, we will make sure that he receives the send-off which his unwavering passion and commitment towards Royal Aberdeen Golf Club deserves.”

‘Good experience’ for Giles at Craigmillar Open

Adam Giles was the top North-east player at the Craigmillar Park Open.

Newmachar member Adam finished ninth on a 282-aggregate following rounds of 67, 76, 72 and 67.

The two-over-par total left plus-three handicapper Adam, a member of the North-east District team which won the Scottish Area Team Championship last year, a total of 15 shots behind winner Stewart Watt (Old Course Ranfurly).

Adam said: “It was a good experience.

“I was a bit gutted about my second round, but overall happy with how I played.

“I’ve a few things to work on before the Battle Trophy at Crail this weekend.”

Scottish Boys champion Fraser Laird (Kemnay) was 17th on a 286-aggregate following rounds of 70, 75, 67 and 74.

Ryan Copland (Moray) carded 75, 71, 71 and 72 to tie for 23rd on 289.

Meanwhile, Peterculter member Graeme Docherty had a hole-in-one at the 188-yard 10th hole at his home course using a one-iron.

Graeme was partnered by Zack Griffiths and David Currie when carding his first ace.

