Cromarty green freeport win sparks Tulloch Homes’ hunt for new sites

Tulloch Homes is seeking new development sites in Easter Ross and East Sutherland to support likely growing demand for housing in the wake of Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) securing green freeport status.

OCF won UK Government backing for the freeport after fierce competition from several other bids, including North East Scotland Green Freeport.

Up to 25,000 jobs are expected to be created by the freeport.

Its backers have said it will attract £2.6 billion in inward investment.

Inverness-based Tulloch said there will be “major demand” for new and energy efficient housing within easy commuting distance.

Tulloch managing director Sandy Grant added: “We’re pleased an environmentally progressive project has secured government support in the area – it’s great for employment, the environment and the local economy.

“New housing will be required to accommodate the families of those involved in this project, with tax incentives and lower tariffs helping to create a floating offshore wind manufacturing sector in Nigg, Invergordon and Inverness.”

He added: “We’re keen to support the project and as a homebuilder in the Highlands we’re exploring land acquisition in areas from Invergordon to Tain, and further along the east coast into Sutherland as an essential part of our medium to long-term strategy.

Mix of affordable and private homes

“It will be important, however, that suitable planning infrastructure is put in place to allow freeport personnel and their families to have places to live within a reasonable distance.”

Tulloch is currently working on a planning application for 160 homes at Conon Bridge, adjoining its previous Braes of Conon development.

The designs include a mix of 160 affordable and private homes, open space and landscaping, and are near the primary school, rail halt and retail premises.

The development will also strengthen local connections, in particular by creating a new access route from Broom Court to the north.

Mr Grant continued: “Our proposals are for an area that has been allocated for housing development in the local development plan by Highland Council, and is a logical and sustainable extension to our existing development, which will be built out in the next couple of years.”

“Given all goes smoothly through the planning process, we hope to be on site in 2025, Tulloch’s 100th anniversary year.

‘Strong demand’

“We’ve completed successful Easter Ross developments in Culbokie, Muir of Ord and Fortrose in recent years and found strong levels of demand from people in the area and those relocating from the south.

“We hope the next phase of Conon Braes can continue that process.”