Winning Cromarty green freeport could stem tide of Highlands population decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Winning Cromarty green freeport could stem tide of Highlands population decline

By Simon Warburton
January 13, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: January 14, 2023, 3:07 pm
OCF consortium members celebrate
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he “completely believes” awarding green freeport status to the Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF) consortium will entice young people to stay in the region and address the thorny question of depopulation in the Highlands.

A recent survey showed nearly half of all young people in the Highlands and Islands plan to move away from the area in the next five years, but the fact OCF managed to scoop one of the two green freeport prizes along with Forth Ports could provide a much-needed fillip to make them think again.

In concrete terms the newly-won status will see both bids land a share of the £52 million pot of government funding alongside a package of tax and customs allowances, as well as investment incentives for areas around airports, seaports and rail terminals.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Cromarty Firth as the green freeport awards were unveiled. Image: Shutterstock.

In its bid, submitted in June, the OCF consortium said winning the status for Inverness and the Cromarty Firth would be key to attracting at least £2.5 billion of new private sector investment, creating 25,000 jobs and ensuring local content targets for offshore windfarm developments are met, rather than the work going abroad.

READ: What is a green freeport?

After arriving in a blizzard of flashing blue lights and police outriders to the Cromarty Firth Port Authority offices, Mr Sunak told the Press and Journal: “It is really inspiring to see how everyone has reacted to this morning (announcement).

“We were talking to some young people who have finished their training course, they are already out working and are all so pumped up because of what it (freeport) is going to mean for them, colleagues, friends, neighbours.

‘Levelling up – that’s what freeports do’

“That will feed over the months, years, everyone will see the momentum this has created. We don’t want our young people to leave home to fulfil all their dreams and ambitions.

“That is why if we can bring the investment and jobs and opportunity to them, that is what levelling up should be about and that’s what freeports do.”

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of the UK and Scottish governments collaborating on the issue – a delicate subject certain to have been raised at last night’s one-on-one dinner between Mr Sunak and First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon in Inverness.

Global Energy Group boss and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor of Global Energy said ‘we were all Highlanders together’ in pulling together the bid for a green freeport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Depopulation has plagued the Highlands for many years and has its origins in multiple reasons, such as lack of affordable housing, Brexit and a dearth of well-paid jobs, but there are also issues specific to the region such as access to health services and digital connectivity, as well as an overreliance on fossil fuels and cars.

Highland entrepreneur and Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor, whose business empire now includes Inverness-based investment group, GEG Capital, said: “As a Highland boy I am really proud we got there.

We were all Highlanders together”

Highland Entrepeneur Roy MacGregor

“The Prime Minister could have gone to Edinburgh but he came here. Not only were we the best bid, but the levelling up agenda is important to him. He saw the partnership here between public and private sector that has made this happen – we were all Highlanders together.”

Cromarty Firth map
Map of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson.

Highland Council leader Raymond Bremner also addressed the depopulation issue saying: “This incredible opportunity will assist us in addressing the local and national transition to net zero, help to create sustainable high-quality jobs in a green economy, while regenerating and strengthening communities and reversing depopulation.”

Hefty opposition from other bidders

OCF was up against some hefty competitors in the shape of North East Scotland Green Freeport, a joint application from Aberdeen and Peterhead, Orkney Green Freeport, Forth Green Freeport and Clyde Green Freeport.

The OCF bid comprised 30-plus backers including heavyweights such as GEG and a host of regional businesses such as Inverness Airport, the Port of Inverness and Loganair, as well as public sector organisations and academic bodies.

Idle Oil Platforms In The Cromarty Firth
Cromarty Firth will gain green freeport status. Image: Ewan Boothman.

Speaking on behalf of OCF and as Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive, Bob Buskie said it was a “lot of relief” to pass the winning post and added the job creation had to be thought of it in the long-term with a sales pipeline stretching 50 years into the future.

Amid the celebrations however, was a note of caution struck by Greens finance spokesman Ross Greer MSP who said the status risked causing “significant damage to the environment.”

“There is nothing green about so-called green freeports,” he added.

Not even those gloomy words could dampen the upbeat mood in the Highlands however, with Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) strategic business development manager Joanne Allday noting the winning team’s success was “everybody’s bid, everybody’s win” adding: “tonight, we should all be celebrating.”

Ms Allday was a key driver in persuading London and Holyrood of the Highlands’ suitability for green freeport status and recounted a story echoing the Prime Minister’s earlier comments about how the bid could help to reduce depopulation.

She said: “Through the bid I was told the story by someone in the Outer Hebrides; he said his son left to go to university in the central belt and didn’t expect him to come back other than Christmas and birthdays.

Joanne Allday of the Cromarty Firth Port Authority who led the bid said the PM coming North to make the announcement ‘was beyond any of our wildest dreams’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“That is really tragic and if we can give them a reason to stay and a reason to settle and raise a family here, then this was all worth fighting for.”

Back to business next week

This weekend may well be one for cracking open a bottle of bubbly, but next week will see OCF back to the sober business of forming the governance structure needed to run the new freeport.

The board is aiming for a job description to be unveiled recruiting for the freeport’s managing director, with Ms Allday integrating the successful applicant into the consortium.

But tonight, the mood is certainly celebratory with a jubilant Ms Allday noting: “I honestly couldn’t have dreamed today would play out the way we thought.

“For the Prime Minister to come here to make the announcement and his first official visit to the Highlands, it is beyond any of our wildest dreams.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Members of the Royal College of Nursing on the picket line outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital (PA)
Next nurses’ strike will be twice as big if no agreement reached, union warns
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Deadline looms for RNAS Spring Show
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
End of an era for well-known ANM Group livestock stalwart
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Dingwall Mart looks to the future with young team of auctioneers
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
ANM Group appoints two new canvassers
Striking ambulance staff have said they feel ‘demonised’ by the Government’s attempts to paint them as ‘uncaring about safety standards’ (James Manning/PA)
Ambulance staff say they feel ‘demonised’ by Government
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Exclusive: Inflation and supply issues 'an ongoing challenge' for Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams…
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Three well-known farmers appointed as new presidential team for Turriff Show
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
North-east amputee defies odds by diving to success
Undated handout photo issued by the Environment Agency of dead fish, caused after raw sewage was dumped into the River Great Ouse at Brackley in Northamptonshire. A water company has been fined more than half a million pounds after it failed to stop raw sewage being discharged into a river for 23 hours killing 5,000 fish, the Environment Agency said. Anglian Water pleaded guilty to a breach of permit and was ordered to pay a fine of �510,000, costs of �50,000 and a victim surcharge of �170 at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the non-departmental public body added. It said some six million litres of raw sewage – the equivalent of more than two Olympic swimming pools – was discharged into the River Great Ouse at Brackley, Northamptonshire. Issue date: Friday January 13, 2023.
Anglian Water fined more than £500,000 after raw sewage kills 5,000 fish

Most Read

1
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Winners: Members of the OCF consortium celebrate green freeport status: Image Sandy McCook.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks