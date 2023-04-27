Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waitrose opening a food hall in Aberdeen has been hailed as “great news” and “wonderful” for the city.

The partnership between Dobbies, on the city’s Lang Stracht and the luxury chain means around 2,000 products will be available across the store.

It marks the end of years of waiting for the brand to come to the Granite City with the opening set for June.

We posted the news on social media and attracted hundreds of responses.

Here’s what you think

The majority of people were in favour of Waitrose.

Commenting on the Press & Journal Facebook page, Fiona Stewart said: “Expensive shop but has a good choice of foods that are different. Aberdeen needs more shops so hopefully this one is a success.”

Madeline Kavanagh: “At last. About time we had one near by.”

Sandra Bauwens: “Wonderful!!! At last some good news!!!”

Alma Routledge: “At long last. Will definitely shop there.”

Tricia J Patterson said: “Fantastic…Was hoping, one day.”

Natalie Farr: “Don’t need to visit Glasgow for the Waitrose from now.”

Mixed reaction

Aberdeen has for years been seen as a likely target for a new Waitrose, which tend to be in relatively-affluent areas, but despite opening stores across the country it has never reached the Granite City.

However, not everyone was quite so positive about it finally arriving.

Louise Tennant Brain said: “And who can afford to shop in a place like this with the cost of living being so high.”

Mary Rutherford: “Far to expensive.”

Craig Scott commented: “Bring in the most expensive “supermarket” at a time that people have much less to spend? Top notch marketing research.”

Robert Thorpe Apps: “Very expensive.”

Its current Scottish stores are in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newton Mearns and Stirling

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: “Customers will soon be able to buy our products from Dobbies Aberdeen – marking an exciting step of this partnership, where we’re expanding into new towns and cities not currently served by a Waitrose shop.”