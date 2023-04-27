Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen

The brand will arrive in the city in June.

By Kelly Wilson
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

Waitrose opening a food hall in Aberdeen has been hailed as “great news” and “wonderful” for the city.

The partnership between Dobbies, on the city’s Lang Stracht and the luxury chain means around 2,000 products will be available across the store.

It marks the end of years of waiting for the brand to come to the Granite City with the opening set for June.

We posted the news on social media and attracted hundreds of responses.

Here’s what you think

The majority of people were in favour of Waitrose.

Commenting on the Press & Journal Facebook page, Fiona Stewart said: “Expensive shop but has a good choice of foods that are different. Aberdeen needs more shops so hopefully this one is a success.”

Madeline Kavanagh: “At last. About time we had one near by.”

Fantastic…Was hoping, one day.”

Tricia J Patterson

Sandra Bauwens: “Wonderful!!! At last some good news!!!”

Alma Routledge: “At long last. Will definitely shop there.”

Dobbies in Aberdeen is opening a Waitrose food hall. Image: Frame

Tricia J Patterson said: “Fantastic…Was hoping, one day.”

Natalie Farr: “Don’t need to visit Glasgow for the Waitrose from now.”

Mixed reaction

Aberdeen has for years been seen as a likely target for a new Waitrose, which tend to be in relatively-affluent areas, but despite opening stores across the country it has never reached the Granite City.

However, not everyone was quite so positive about it finally arriving.

Louise Tennant Brain said: “And who can afford to shop in a place like this with the cost of living being so high.”

Mary Rutherford: “Far to expensive.”

Craig Scott commented: “Bring in the most expensive “supermarket” at a time that people have much less to spend? Top notch marketing research.”

Robert Thorpe Apps: “Very expensive.”

Dobbies in Aberdeen is to open a Waitrose food hall. Image: Frame

Its current Scottish stores are in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newton Mearns and Stirling

A Waitrose spokeswoman said: “Customers will soon be able to buy our products from Dobbies Aberdeen – marking an exciting step of this partnership, where we’re expanding into new towns and cities not currently served by a Waitrose shop.”

