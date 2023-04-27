Talk of the Town: Beer gardens, sushi and May Day mayhem

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

The sun is shining, the long weekend is approaching, and we couldn’t be happier.

We know you’re keen to get right into it so we won’t waste any more time, feast your eyes on this week’s top picks.

JW Sushi

One third of Team Society went along to JW Sushi on Huntly Street with our resident foodie Julia Bryce last week and neither have stopped talking about it since.

The small restaurant means you can watch their expert chefs at work, whipping up a huge variety of sushi and other delicious dishes like qyoza and tempura shrimp.

If you don’t fancy venturing out, you’ll be glad to hear they also do local delivery.

Outback Beer Garden

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Outback Beer Garden, the newest venture of the owners of Barbelow and Olive Alexanders.

The city’s newest outdoor drinking spot will be home to live music, chef pop up, brunch and, of course, cocktails.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday so we hope to see you all there throughout the weekend.

May Day at Maricschal Square

The businesses around the Marischal Square courtyard are coming together to bring you a May Day you’ll never forget.

Think multiple street food vendors, Mackie’s ice cream and All Bar One cocktails, all to the sweet sound of local DJs playing from 12pm all the way through to 10pm.

The event is ticketed, so make sure to buy yours at eventbrite.co.uk and get ready to party.

Brae

What better to sip on a spring weekend than a fresh smoothie from Brae?

The Chapelton cafe’s new berry concoction is packed full of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, agave and yogurt.

For an ever sweeter treat, their chocolate caramel frappuccino contains mocha, caramel sauce, caramel syrup and cream.

Faffless

We at Society love a charcuterie board, why choose to eat one thing when you could nibble on a whole variety?

Faffless’s new seacuterie board combines this love with our one of seafood.

Boasting tinned fish – which is all the rage right now – and fresh bread, what’s not to love?

Pop along and ask the bartender to make you a personalised cocktail to enjoy with it.