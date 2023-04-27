Talk of the Town: Beer gardens, sushi and May Day mayhem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Talk of the Town: Beer gardens, sushi and May Day mayhem

Did somebody say May Day?

JW Sushi is a favourite among the team.
By Lauren Robertson

Talk of the Town is Society’s round-up of some of the best north-east food and drink deals, specials and hotspots on offer every week.

The sun is shining, the long weekend is approaching, and we couldn’t be happier.

We know you’re keen to get right into it so we won’t waste any more time, feast your eyes on this week’s top picks.

JW Sushi

One third of Team Society went along to JW Sushi on Huntly Street with our resident foodie Julia Bryce last week and neither have stopped talking about it since.

The small restaurant means you can watch their expert chefs at work, whipping up a huge variety of sushi and other delicious dishes like qyoza and tempura shrimp.

If you don’t fancy venturing out, you’ll be glad to hear they also do local delivery.

Outback Beer Garden

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, Outback Beer Garden, the newest venture of the owners of Barbelow and Olive Alexanders.

The city’s newest outdoor drinking spot will be home to live music, chef pop up, brunch and, of course, cocktails.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday so we hope to see you all there throughout the weekend.

May Day at Maricschal Square

The businesses around the Marischal Square courtyard are coming together to bring you a May Day you’ll never forget.

Think multiple street food vendors, Mackie’s ice cream and All Bar One cocktails, all to the sweet sound of local DJs playing from 12pm all the way through to 10pm.

The event is ticketed, so make sure to buy yours at eventbrite.co.uk and get ready to party.

Brae

What better to sip on a spring weekend than a fresh smoothie from Brae?

The Chapelton cafe’s new berry concoction is packed full of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, agave and yogurt.

For an ever sweeter treat, their chocolate caramel frappuccino contains mocha, caramel sauce, caramel syrup and cream.

Faffless

We at Society love a charcuterie board, why choose to eat one thing when you could nibble on a whole variety?

Faffless’s new seacuterie board combines this love with our one of seafood.

Boasting tinned fish – which is all the rage right now – and fresh bread, what’s not to love?

Pop along and ask the bartender to make you a personalised cocktail to enjoy with it.

