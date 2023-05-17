Popular DJ swaps 150,000 Coachella crowd for the Scottish islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Popular DJ swaps 150,000 Coachella crowd for the Scottish islands

DJ Fred Again performed three gigs at on Skye, Lewis and Harris after a blockbuster outing at Coachella.

By Ross Hempseed

The crowd were loving it tonight at Broadford Village Hall with star DJ Fred again !

Posted by Radio Skye on Thursday, 4 May 2023

DJ Fred Again swapped the rocking crowds of Coachella for a more relaxed vibe during a series of gigs across Skye and the Outer Hebrides.

The popular DJ, who has more than 650,000 followers on TikTok, performed the last set at Coachella on April 24 alongside DJs Skrillex and Four Tet.

He also performed huge gigs at Madison Square Gardens and Times Square and was awarded a Brit for Producer of the Year in 2020.

However, the London-born DJ decided to swap the huge arenas for a more intimate setting across three Scottish islands, Skye, Lewis and Harris earlier this month.

The first gig was at Broadford Hall in Skye, with a capacity of just 180 people.

Mikey Dornan is a huge fan of DJ Fred and was able to snap up tickets to all three of the shows.

Broadford Village Hall.
Broadford Hall in Skye where DJ Fred Again performed to a crowd of 180 people. Image: Google Maps.

The crowds, music and surroundings made for a phenomenal experience.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said it was “very special” and was lucky some of his friends were working on the show so made the journey up from Coatbridge.

“It was a bit mad, to be honest. The first gig was in Broadford in Skye and walking into the hall it looked like an old gym hall, you look up to the ceiling and there are all the old footballs and shuttlecocks on the roof.

“I thought, I can’t believe he is going to be playing here.”

@fredagainagain

These scotland shows have just been 😍😍😍😍

♬ original sound – Fredagainagain

Also managing to get a ticket was India MacDonald, who is originally from Lewis. She couldn’t believe he was coming to her local hall.

Both fans said Fred enjoys the “peace of life” on the islands and that was a big reason why he decided to come and perform there.

Mr Dornan also noted that some DJs are trying new techniques for live performances and testing them out on smaller crowds.

‘It was amazing’

Miss MacDonald said: “A lot of people my age queued up for tickets at around 10am, with a lot queuing up from 7.30am.

“I live in Glasgow but asked my auntie to go down at 7.30am and get me two tickets.

“She wasn’t that impressed at first, but she quickly realised how much I wanted the tickets, so she went and got them, but a lot of the older locals, they were like who?”

She says tickets were available from the local town hall, and the concert was great even though the venue may not be built for large-scale concerts.

DJ Fred Again with three teenagers in Broadford Skye.
DJ Fred Again with some young fans in Broadford, Skye. Image: Nicholas Kelly.

“He had sound systems set up all over the place and at the back of the hall so it wasn’t too echoey, it was amazing.”

At the last show at Talla Na Mara on Harris, Mr Dornan met DJ Fred, both marvelling at the beautiful surroundings playing on a hill up from the golden sandy beach.

In a TikTok post, DJ Fred said he has “always wanted to come here because it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world”.

He said the mixture of the crowd, music and the surroundings made for a phenomenal experience.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]