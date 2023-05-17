Popular DJ swaps 150,000 Coachella crowd for the Scottish islands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

DJ Fred Again swapped the rocking crowds of Coachella for a more relaxed vibe during a series of gigs across Skye and the Outer Hebrides.

The popular DJ, who has more than 650,000 followers on TikTok, performed the last set at Coachella on April 24 alongside DJs Skrillex and Four Tet.

He also performed huge gigs at Madison Square Gardens and Times Square and was awarded a Brit for Producer of the Year in 2020.

However, the London-born DJ decided to swap the huge arenas for a more intimate setting across three Scottish islands, Skye, Lewis and Harris earlier this month.

The first gig was at Broadford Hall in Skye, with a capacity of just 180 people.

Mikey Dornan is a huge fan of DJ Fred and was able to snap up tickets to all three of the shows.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said it was “very special” and was lucky some of his friends were working on the show so made the journey up from Coatbridge.

“It was a bit mad, to be honest. The first gig was in Broadford in Skye and walking into the hall it looked like an old gym hall, you look up to the ceiling and there are all the old footballs and shuttlecocks on the roof.

“I thought, I can’t believe he is going to be playing here.”

Also managing to get a ticket was India MacDonald, who is originally from Lewis. She couldn’t believe he was coming to her local hall.

Both fans said Fred enjoys the “peace of life” on the islands and that was a big reason why he decided to come and perform there.

Mr Dornan also noted that some DJs are trying new techniques for live performances and testing them out on smaller crowds.

‘It was amazing’

Miss MacDonald said: “A lot of people my age queued up for tickets at around 10am, with a lot queuing up from 7.30am.

“I live in Glasgow but asked my auntie to go down at 7.30am and get me two tickets.

“She wasn’t that impressed at first, but she quickly realised how much I wanted the tickets, so she went and got them, but a lot of the older locals, they were like who?”

She says tickets were available from the local town hall, and the concert was great even though the venue may not be built for large-scale concerts.

“He had sound systems set up all over the place and at the back of the hall so it wasn’t too echoey, it was amazing.”

At the last show at Talla Na Mara on Harris, Mr Dornan met DJ Fred, both marvelling at the beautiful surroundings playing on a hill up from the golden sandy beach.

In a TikTok post, DJ Fred said he has “always wanted to come here because it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world”.

He said the mixture of the crowd, music and the surroundings made for a phenomenal experience.