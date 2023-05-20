Montrose Port Authority’s new £800,000 boat receives whisky blessing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Port Authority’s new £800,000 boat receives whisky blessing

Following marine tradition, the boat was blessed by Montrose Sailors’ Society’s port chaplain and the vessel’s godmother.

By Rob McLaren
Pilot crew Jim Kidd, Richard Talbert, Darren Murray, Jim McDonough and Bryan Robbie at Montrose Port. Image: Paul Reid
Pilot crew Jim Kidd, Richard Talbert, Darren Murray, Jim McDonough and Bryan Robbie at Montrose Port. Image: Paul Reid

An intimate naming ceremony in keeping with marine tradition took place at the Port of Montrose on Friday.

Montrose Port Authority officially named its new £800,000 pilot boat, South Esk, with a quayside blessing at the RNLI Montrose lifeboat station on the Port’s North Quay.

The boat was blessed by Montrose Sailors’ Society’s port chaplain, Peter Donald, along with the vessel’s godmother, Jane Stuart, who is married to Peter Stuart, chairman of Montrose Port Authority’s board of non-executive directors.

Mrs Stuart poured whisky from a quaich onto the boat and Mr Donald then asked for protection to all those who serve upon the South Esk.

The new pilot boat at Montrose Port. Image: Paul Reid

He said: “For guiding ships to their desired haven is the purpose of which the South Esk exists.

“We ask that she fulfils that purpose for all the days and nights of her service with us here in Montrose.

“We ask that the crew and the pilots on board will be kept from all danger while carrying out their vital duties and give heartfelt thanks for the opportunity to bless every aspect of our newcomer, the pilot boat South Esk.”

Montrose Port boat blessed

The naming blessing was a celebration of the £800,000 landmark investment, attended by members of the Montrose Port Authority team as well as the Port’s non-executive directors.

Guests were greeted on arrival by a piper kindly provided by the Lathallan School pipe band who also concluded the blessing.

Chaplain Peter Donald, pilot boat godmother Jane Stuart and Ross Marshal, harbour master. Image: Paul Reid

The vessel is named after the River South Esk in Montrose’s long-established tradition of naming pilot boats after local rivers. It is an Interceptor 48 model that was built in Youghal, Ireland by Safehaven Marine.

The purpose-built pilot boat is the first in Montrose’s 200-year trust port history and will replace the North Esk pilot boat, which is a Tyne-class lifeboat conversion.

Pilot boat a significant investment for Montrose Port

Montrose Port Authority’s harbour master Ross Marshall said: “South Esk is a significant investment into the improved safety of our team and assures that we offer the best possible range of facilities and services to our port users.

Vice Chairman of the board of non-executive directors Hamish Watt. Image: Paul Reid

“Our pilotage service runs 24 hours a day and in all types of weather, so it is vital to ensure the safe transportation of our pilots to and from visiting vessels.

“South Esk is proving to be an excellent addition to our fleet and we have already seen that she is significantly more fuel efficient, helping us reduce our carbon footprint.”

Editor's Picks

