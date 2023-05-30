Top cHeRry winner Willie MacColl: Is your business performing like a pit stop team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top cHeRry winner Willie MacColl: Is your business performing like a pit stop team?

Finding your future leaders can make all the difference

HR expert Willie MacColl.
HR expert Willie MacColl. Image: Willie MacColl.
By Keith Findlay

In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing landscape, it’s more important than ever for businesses to have strong leadership that can make a difference for their people and bottom line.

In a buyers’ market prospective employees are looking for companies that stand out from the crowd.

Businesses need to offer more than just better pay and benefits to attract top talent.

They need to have a strong company culture that supports the workforce – where people enjoy their work and feel their contributions matter, a workplace where there are opportunities to develop and grow.

Good leaders good for business

This is where strong leadership and engagement at all levels come into play.

Investing in management and leadership development is crucial in strengthening organisational performance.

Research from the Chartered Management Institute shows firms that invest in such programmes see, on average, a 23% increase in organisational performance and a 32% rise in people performance, with small and medium-sized enterprises benefiting most.

By improving leadership skills and fostering a positive company culture, firms can quickly see the impact on their bottom line.

Even businesses that already excel in their industry recognise that advanced leadership skills are required to engage and sustain their workforce, and that collaboration and team performance are key to a successful outcome.

For any business, it’s essential to advance the people skills of those leading teams and divisions in the organisation.

Think of high performing teams like an F1 pit stop crew or the perfect orchestra. Have you ever dreamt about what it would mean to be that effective in your organisation?

A pit stop crew at work at an F1 Grand Prix
How do you make your business perform like a a pit stop crew at an F1 Grand Prix? Image: Shutterstock

Every business has their equivalent, but such success requires a particular energy and drive at all levels. In the first instance, this should raise a question for any firm about what opportunities there are to grow the people skills of those leading teams and divisions.

Whether advancing your business means better, bigger or more profitable, you will want your leaders at all levels to improve the way teams connect, share best practice and collaborate. Some will find this easier than others, and some will need support to bolster their understanding and confidence.

People skills vital at every level

In the past, many businesses tended to promote people for their technical ability and achievements, without considering management training or leadership skills.

But as diversification and growth become more important, executive teams realise leadership skills are needed at every level to engage people and retain talent. By advancing people skills and raising understanding of the commercials, they can empower employees to lead teams or specialist projects, implement and drive change, and, ultimately, improve their company culture.

Willie MacColl with the 2022 top cHeRry trophy
Willie MacColl with the 2022 top cHeRry trophy. Image: Paul Glendell /DC Thomson

Advanced leadership skills also help to implement and drive change.

McKinsey Group did a study some years ago looking at the percentage of change programmes that fail to meet the timeline or budget. It came up with a whopping figure of 70% for projects that fail to meet their goals. This, the study showed, is most often due to a lack of understanding among employees about why a change is happening, or because managers did not get behind and lead the change in the way that was expected.

Fact: When people are invested in a change it will get greater traction and take effect much more quickly.

What makes a good leader?

The quintessential leader in any modern business must be forward-thinking, inclusive, and  inspiring to others. Possessing technical knowledge can support their credibility, but people skills play strong. Repeated studies link strong levels of trust and communication with growth. These are what underpin great leadership and any strong culture.

In thriving organisations, leaders at all levels understand the impact their behaviours can have, and find better ways to engage, support and motivate their teams. By helping to harmonise activity across the organisation, they can improve respect within teams, reduce conflict, and improve the outcomes of operations and projects.

To make progress it’s essential to identify strengths and areas for improvement, and then make necessary adjustments to benefit everyone.

There is a variety of profiling tools and expertise available to help improve behaviours and team performance. Albeit some habits need to develop, some approaches can have an immediate impact in helping communication and reducing conflict.

There has been a substantial uptick in demand from those offering leadership development and team coaching. Businesses should work with their human resources (HR) teams to identify future leaders, and invest in developing such talent to drive higher performance and excellence.

‘Miniscule’ investment required

The potential returns far outweigh the investment needed, which is minuscule in comparison.

Remember, investing in leadership development can add about 20% to a business’s bottom line, making it very worthwhile.

In conclusion, businesses must recognise the importance of strong leadership in today’s market conditions.

To attract top talent and maintain success they need to foster a positive company culture that engages and retains employees.

LEADERSHIP written on a white background
Image: Shutterstock

Investing in leadership development can improve organisational and people performance, create a more invested workforce that can quickly embrace change, and, ultimately, improve a business’s bottom line.

I would encourage executives to ask what their leaders at all levels are doing to advance the concepts of high performance and excellence. As a chief executive friend of mine is often quoted as saying, “there is nothing to stop us being world-class in all that we do”.

Willie MacColl has worked at an executive level for more than 20 years and now runs his own organisational improvement and development consultancy, Aberdeenshire-based Glenbrex. He won the top gong at last year’s cHeRries Awards for HR professionals.

[[title]]