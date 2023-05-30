Scott Begbie: Turn down the heat on villainising gas hobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Turn down the heat on villainising gas hobs

Don't we have enough to worry about without some box-ticking bunch of do-gooders telling us to put our hobs on the back burner?

(Image: Chad Willis/Shutterstock)
(Image: Chad Willis/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

I was chilled to the marrow to discover a silent killer lurking in my hoose, ready not only to shorten my lifespan but destroy the planet to boot.

What is this fiendish contraption that is harbinger of personal and global Armageddon? Step forward, the humble gas cooker.

Yeah, I had to read that twice, too, when I first saw the alarming headline about calls for urgent action to save ourselves from the hob we use in the kitchen every day.

I always thought it was kind of handy to have something to boil a kettle on, or slave away over while making a fine supper of an evening.

Who knew that your friendly gas hob has been linked to causing respiratory problems, cardiovascular disease, lower life expectancy, and creating levels of indoor air pollution that would break the law outdoors? Oh, and global warming, too.

And as the litany of all the things your cooker does to kill you was rolled out, I had an immediate and rather visceral reaction. I said a bad word followed by “off”. Then “right off”.

Seriously, chaps, do we not have enough to worry about in the world just now without some box-ticking bunch of do-gooders telling us to put our hobs on the back burner? Actually, would we even be allowed to do that?

I mean, up until now, I thought the most dangerous thing about cooking with gas happened when I was eight, mucking about with the oven in our family house and nearly blew my grandad up. (It’s a story for another time.)

And, yeah, I did put the kettle on then forget about it the other week there. I would have gotten away with replacing it without Mrs B noticing with a next day delivery, but have you seen the price of Le Creuset?

But, minor catastrophes aside, I have always cooked with gas. It’s fast, it’s efficient, it gives you absolute control over your pan. Turn down the heat on an electric hob and see where that gets you with boiling milk.

36 million people in the UK have a gas hob at home (Image: Andrei Kuzmik/Shutterstock)

Now, I’m living with the imminent spectre of death every day.

Except, I’m not. Earlier, I referred to an alarming headline. It wasn’t. It was alarmist.

My gas stove is not the bogeyman

Millions of us in the UK have gas cookers. In fact, it’s 36 million: roughly half the population. We’re not all carking it mid stir-fry and, if the health risks were so great, I’m pretty sure we would have heard about by now.

So, call me cynical, but I can’t shake the feeling that it’s not the headline, it’s the subtext. Gas is a fossil fuel, those are bad, folk aren’t scared enough, let’s scare them more.

Sorry, my gas stove is not the bogeyman. It’s a vital tool for millions of us who want to eat, so leave it alone.

Although, for the record, I’m enjoying my new quick-boil electric kettle. It’s fast, turns itself off, and prevents me dying in an absent-minded but hideous inferno.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title_reg]]

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

