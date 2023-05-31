How office ‘banter’ can get your business into trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How office ‘banter’ can get your business into trouble

Aberdeen-based consultancy reports growing number of miscommunication grievance cases

Unhappy employees
Poor management practice can lead to confusion, frustration, and even resentment. Image: Shutterstock
By Ian Forsyth

Aberdeen-based human resources (HR) consultancy Hunter Adams has revealed a “considerable” rise in workplace grievance and disciplinary cases relating to intent vs perception issues.

Sarah Beaumont, director of HR at the company, which has offices in the Granite City, Edinburgh, Manchester and London, gave some background on the issue to The Press and Journal.

She said: “Intent refers to the purpose or objective behind an action or communication. It is the thought or motivation that drives a behaviour.

Different lenses, different perspectives

“Perception, on the other hand, is the way in which an individual interprets or understands an action or communication. It is the lens through which someone views a situation. Intent and perception can be wildly different.

“Hunter Adams is supporting clients with cases where the perception is very different to the intent, with defences such as ‘it was only banter’, or ‘that was not what I meant’ from leaders and colleagues who do not realise their words and actions are either no longer appropriate for the modern workplace, or employees reading more into comments than may be reasonable.”

Business team listening to mentor
Office conversations can be easily misinterpreted. Image: Shutterstock

There are some obvious cases where actions are wholly inappropriate, such as leaders sending texts, pictures and/or e-mails of a sexual nature to staff, Ms Beaumont said.

She added: “However, most grievances raised centre around the disparity between a leader’s intended actions and/or words, and what the employee heard or felt being on the receiving end.

“For example, a worker raised a grievance against their line manager for comments that were making them feel uncomfortable.

“Although the comments had gone unchallenged for many years, it was apparent to the employee these comments were unacceptable in today’s workplace. The line manager described them as just their sense of humour and ‘banter’.”

Sarah Beaumont , of Hunter Adams
Sarah Beaumont , of Hunter Adams. Image: Hunter Adams

Ms Beaumont continued: “Leaders need to be aware their words and actions, however well intended, can be perceived as a ‘power dynamic’, where they are seen as more powerful than the employee.

“The danger here is that workers feel they cannot raise concerns or, as these might be small throwaway comments and behaviours, they go unchallenged and not raised by employees until they reach breaking point.

“Conversely, even when the intent was for the right reasons, for example, day-to-day management, we’re seeing a rise in cases where actions and/or words are not interpreted correctly, with workers perceiving the interactions are personal and the leader having ulterior motives.”

Many managers simply resort to familiar leadership styles

Many people in leadership positions have not received any form of management or leadership development, Hunter Adams’ HR director said.

This has led to them  replicating the leadership style of previous managers or defaulting to a style they feel more comfortable with.

She added: “As a result, they are leading employees in a style that is outdated as the world around them continues to change. This can lead to confusion, frustration, and even resentment.

“To avoid situations like this from arising, it is crucial to be aware of the potential for misinterpretation or offence and take steps to minimise it.”

Young woman meditating practicing yoga in her office
<br />Diversity enriches a business but not everyone will find their happy place. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Beaumont highlighted some best practice:

  • Acknowledge differences – in today’s working environment there are multiple generations, experiences and cultures working together. It is, therefore, more important than ever to understand and appreciate the different perspectives and behaviours this brings, and take steps to make sure communication is appropriate, inclusive and respectful
  • Be respectful – employees today bring with them wide-ranging values, beliefs and experiences. This diversity will enrich any workplace, but it is also important to respect each employee’s boundaries as these will be different, depending on traits such as upbringing or lived experience
  • Try discussing and being open about preferred methods of communication. This will help to ensure any communication is clear.  Avoid vague or ambiguous language that may be open to interpretation, so when asking an employee to do something be sure to explain the reason for the request and how it will benefit them.
Businesswoman with message in office at desk
Communication needs to be clear. Image: Shutterstock
  • Active listening – to understand a worker’s perception, pay attention to what they are saying and ask clarifying questions to make sure their perspective is understood.
  • Be open to feedback. It can be helpful to seek feedback from other colleagues or direct reports. Be open to receiving a fresh perspective as this can help identify potential issues, allowing you to adjust the approach accordingly.
  • Above all else always remember that one person’s idea of banter is not the same as someone else’s. If in any doubt, avoid it completely.

Hunter Adams recommends all new people managers receive a basic level of management training, ideally encompassing an element of psychological safety awareness.

Overhead view of a busy office
One person’s idea of office humour or “banter” may not be the same as another’s. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Beaumont added: “Psychological safety is the belief that one will not be punished or humiliated for speaking up with ideas, questions, concerns or mistakes. In teams it refers to members believing they can take risks without being shamed by others.

“Creating a psychologically safe environment within a team is key for employee wellbeing and has been proven to improve performance.

“All employees deserve to feel heard, respected and valued in the workplace; and they are more engaged and productive for it.”

Fresh claims misogyny pervades all levels within Police Scotland ranks

Police Scotland officers
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Earlier this month, four women told BBC Newsnight about allegations of a “boys club” culture at all levels of Police Scotland.

The quartet, who include a former assistant chief constable, described a culture of misogyny that failed to properly address their concerns.

They said other women, still working in the force, were too frightened to come forward.

£1m compensation payout for victimised policewoman

Last May, Rhona Malone won nearly £1 million in compensation from Police Scotland after an employment tribunal found she was victimised when she raised concerns about sexism in the force.

Ms Malone had been a police officer for eight years when she decided to join the firearms unit in Edinburgh.

“It was a huge challenge for any police officer, not just for a woman,” she told Newsnight.

At first it was “great” and the training was “amazing”, she said, but then she started to see some “horrific behaviour”.

Former police officer Rhona Malone
Former police officer Rhona Malone. Image: PA

When she challenged that behaviour she was wrongly accused of throwing her utility belt with a loaded firearm.

The final straw was an e-mail in 2018 from her senior officer which said two female firearms officers should not be working together when there were male staff on duty.

It added: “Other than the obvious differences in physical capacity, it makes more sense from a search, balance-of-testosterone perspective.”

‘You have a target on your back’

Ms Malone said it was not easy for her to put in a grievance.

“The minute you do that you have a target on your back,” she said, adding: “It was like Russian roulette. Either put a grievance in and lose my career, or don’t put in the grievance and then I lose my career because I’m getting accused of throwing weapons, which didn’t happen.”

Police Scotland officer
Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

After a long, drawn-out process Ms Malone won her case and received substantial compensation which was mostly swallowed up in legal costs.

Summing up her experience, she said: “Ultimately, it didn’t just take my career, it took my mental health as well.

“I’m really sad about that because I loved my job.”

