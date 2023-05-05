CHeRries Conference: How flexibility in the workplace can help businesses grow  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

CHeRries Conference: How flexibility in the workplace can help businesses grow  

Leaders from across the north of Scotland will deliver insights and practical advice on how professionals in HR, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness.

By Kelly Wilson
Jennifer Marnoch, Hunter Adams managing director who will be delivering a session at the cHeRries Conference. Image: Hunter Adams
Jennifer Marnoch, Hunter Adams managing director who will be delivering a session at the cHeRries Conference. Image: Hunter Adams

Today’s external environment is constantly changing with new ways of working and evolving behaviours.

Some businesses, however, are struggling to keep up with this breakneck pace of change.

Hunters Adams’ conference session will explore how the power of flexibility and harnessing the right behaviours can help companies compete in tomorrow’s workplace whilst increasing bottom line profitability.

The HR consulting business aims to help clients grow their businesses and increase profitability by ensuring that their people are engaged and motivated to deliver.

Hunter Adams managing director Jennifer Marnoch will highlight how employers can embrace new ways of working to get the best out of their people.

Share experiences

Her session, Navigating Tomorrow’s World, will explore what managers need to be aware of to ensure they can attract and retain the talent they need.

“The key thing for us is sharing experience and learning from each other,” she said.

“We want to make sure there are some valuable takeaways from the session and that we explore how managers can help people navigate tomorrow’s world.

“It’s about thinking how HR can best support business strategy, and be seen as a real engine of growth.

“We will talk about how workplace culture has evolved and the environment that is constantly changing; how we can help, and what managers need to be aware of to embrace new ways of working and the evolving behaviours we are seeing.

cHeRries Conference at P&J Live last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

“The key thing is that people can take something away from the session that will add value to their thinking around their own challenges.”

cHeRries Conference open for registration

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event held, in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

The event will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition as well as the key note speech from Samantha Jayne Nelson.

Other sessions at the event will include:

Harmony from Complexity, with Mattioli Woods

Change is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be complicated if the right tools are in place to manage it.

For businesses facing change – whether through merger and acquisition or looking for ways to support staff through increases in the cost of living or the challenges of working post-pandemic, Mattioli Woods has answers.

The firm offers a range of services including platforms that enable employers to offer benefits including spouse/partner life assurance, private medical or salary sacrifice schemes including bike to work, electric car schemes or dining card schemes – with many offering lower costs for both employers and employees alike.

The session will explore the options available to deliver great outcomes for employers while keeping or creating a happy workforce.

Managing Competing Beliefs, with Burness Paull

All employees are protected from suffering discrimination on the grounds of their protected characteristics, whether that be their age, sex, disability, religion or belief, race, or sexual orientation, among others.

However, the potential for employees with differing protected characteristics to come into conflict with one another at work is an increasing problem for employers. These conflicts can be extremely difficult to manage and can lead to workforce engagement and retention issues as well as potentially a risk of employment tribunal claims.

This session will explore, in a highly interactive way, the scenarios in which these challenges can arise. It will provide employers with practical guidance as to how these challenges can be addressed in a way that best restores workforce harmony and avoids the risk of claims.

Join us at the annual cHeRries Conference Thursday 8th June, 2023 at P&J Live in AberdeenBook your place now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours