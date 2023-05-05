CHeRries Conference: How flexibility in the workplace can help businesses grow  

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today’s external environment is constantly changing with new ways of working and evolving behaviours.

Some businesses, however, are struggling to keep up with this breakneck pace of change.

Hunters Adams’ conference session will explore how the power of flexibility and harnessing the right behaviours can help companies compete in tomorrow’s workplace whilst increasing bottom line profitability.

The HR consulting business aims to help clients grow their businesses and increase profitability by ensuring that their people are engaged and motivated to deliver.

Hunter Adams managing director Jennifer Marnoch will highlight how employers can embrace new ways of working to get the best out of their people.

Share experiences

Her session, Navigating Tomorrow’s World, will explore what managers need to be aware of to ensure they can attract and retain the talent they need.

“The key thing for us is sharing experience and learning from each other,” she said.

“We want to make sure there are some valuable takeaways from the session and that we explore how managers can help people navigate tomorrow’s world.

“It’s about thinking how HR can best support business strategy, and be seen as a real engine of growth.

“We will talk about how workplace culture has evolved and the environment that is constantly changing; how we can help, and what managers need to be aware of to embrace new ways of working and the evolving behaviours we are seeing.

“The key thing is that people can take something away from the session that will add value to their thinking around their own challenges.”

cHeRries Conference open for registration

The cHeRries Conference in association with Mattioli Woods is now open for registration offering an unrivalled opportunity for learning, networking and celebration of achievements.

The day-long event held, in concert with the famous cHeRries Awards 2023, takes place 8th June at the P&J Live.

The event will feature three main panel sessions, lunch and an exhibition as well as the key note speech from Samantha Jayne Nelson.

Other sessions at the event will include:

Harmony from Complexity, with Mattioli Woods

Change is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be complicated if the right tools are in place to manage it.

For businesses facing change – whether through merger and acquisition or looking for ways to support staff through increases in the cost of living or the challenges of working post-pandemic, Mattioli Woods has answers.

The firm offers a range of services including platforms that enable employers to offer benefits including spouse/partner life assurance, private medical or salary sacrifice schemes including bike to work, electric car schemes or dining card schemes – with many offering lower costs for both employers and employees alike.

The session will explore the options available to deliver great outcomes for employers while keeping or creating a happy workforce.

Managing Competing Beliefs, with Burness Paull

All employees are protected from suffering discrimination on the grounds of their protected characteristics, whether that be their age, sex, disability, religion or belief, race, or sexual orientation, among others.

However, the potential for employees with differing protected characteristics to come into conflict with one another at work is an increasing problem for employers. These conflicts can be extremely difficult to manage and can lead to workforce engagement and retention issues as well as potentially a risk of employment tribunal claims.

This session will explore, in a highly interactive way, the scenarios in which these challenges can arise. It will provide employers with practical guidance as to how these challenges can be addressed in a way that best restores workforce harmony and avoids the risk of claims.

Join us at the annual cHeRries Conference Thursday 8th June, 2023 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. Book your place now.