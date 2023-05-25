Business Inverurie businessman sells Aberdeen property for £1.75 million Dyce building is home to Duncan and Todd. By Keith Findlay May 25 2023, 6.00am Share Inverurie businessman sells Aberdeen property for £1.75 million Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5764861/inverurie-garden-centre-owner-sells-property-duncan-todd/ Copy Link 0 comment Duncan and Todd's HQ fetched £1.75m. Image: Liquorice Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation