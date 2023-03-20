Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen

By Kelly Wilson
March 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Left to right: Stuart Neilson and Frances Rus at the new lab in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Left to right: Stuart Neilson and Frances Rus at the new lab in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership

Optical and hearing care chain Duncan and Todd (D&T) Group has opened its new £1.5 million lens manufacturing laboratory in Aberdeen.

Buoyed by the groups continued growth, which has seen the optics firm and lens manufacturer outgrow its current site, the investment in Caledonian Optical has tripled its current capacity.

Duncan and Todd Group and Caledonian Optical are moving all 66 members of staff to the new site, located close to Aberdeen International Airport in Dyce.

This includes employees from its former lab in the city centre, all senior staff based at Duncan and Todd Group’s head office on Crown Street and management from its corporate offering, Smart Employee Eyecare (SEE).

Reduced carbon footprint

Caledonian Optical head of manufacturing Mark Robertson said: “As long-time pioneers of innovation in optics, the new lab will offer the very latest equipment for manufacturing bespoke prescription lenses for our customers.

“As part of Duncan and Todd Group’s wider remit of operating a greener business, striving to reduce its carbon footprint, we have invested in new machinery which uses recycled wastewater for processing.

“This is a fantastic step forward for the business, and one that we know is important to our customers.”

Plans for old building

Duncan and Todd plans to demolish the decades-old Caledonian Optical lens laboratory to make way for a block of flats.

The optician and hearing care specialists have applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to flatten the building at 26 Hollybank Place.

It would be replaced with a development of 11 two-bedroom flats.

However, neighbours have raised fears that a potential further 22 people on the street will exacerbate parking problems.

And some have argued that the new four-storey building could block out any sunlight from reaching their properties.

The building hit the headlines last year as a high-profile victim of storm damage.

Duncan and Todd’s Caledonian Optical lab on Hollybank Place in Aberdeen which could be replaced with a four-storey block of flats. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Residents were forced to flee their homes when windy weather caused damage to the neighbouring address.

The masonry is understood to have landed in the stock room, setting off alarms and prompting an immediate evacuation.

Industry specialist joins group

The move to new premises has been underpinned by the appointment of industry specialist Stuart Neilson to the newly created role of commercial director.

Mr Neilson, who has almost 20 years experience, joins the firm from his role as managing director UK of contact lens specialist Mark’ennovy.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining Duncan and Todd at a time when it is experiencing considerable growth both geographically and through the provision of additional services.

Stuart Neilson who has joined Duncan and Todd Group as commercial director. Image: Big Partnership 

“I’m looking forward to supporting the group as it continues to grow, expanding its reach across the UK to bring its expertise and innovation to a new cohort of customers.”

Duncan and Todd Group managing director Frances Rus said: “The new lab strengthens this offering and will see us continue to provide clients the quality service they have been accustomed to, while offering them even more innovative solutions, with the capability to accept larger volumes of work.

“As part of our growth strategy, we are delighted to have Stuart on board as our new commercial director, as we continue to grow through acquisitions and investment in our new lens manufacturing lab, which will considerably increase our production capacity.

“He brings significant experience in the optical sector and we look forward to continued growth in the coming months.”

Long history in the north-east

The company, which turned over £23.8 million in the year to March 2022, has recently been celebrating its 50th year.

Duncan and Todd Group saw its first branch opened in Peterhead in 1972. Image: Big Partnership

Duncan and Todd Group was founded in 1972 by Norman Duncan and Stewart Todd, when they opened their first branch in Peterhead. It has since expanded significantly and now has more than 44 branches across Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

An NKT Victoria crew member checks the HVDC cable.
Gallery: 'Significant milestone' as cable is laid to connect Shetland to the grid for…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Banking stocks were unsurprisingly the day’s weakest performers (Victoria Jones/PA)
London stocks bounce back as markets settle despite banking woes
The IPCC said global emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure will heat the world beyond 1.5C above pre-industrial levels (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Government must end support for oil and gas, campaigners say
A group of bondholders are seeking legal action against Credit Suisse after billions of pounds worth of bonds were wiped out as part of a rescue takeover by rival lender UBS (Yui Mok/ PA)
Credit Suisse investors seek legal action after suffering billions in losses
People wade through flood waters caused by last week’s heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Phalombe, southern Malawi Saturday, March 18, 2023. Authorities are still getting to grips with destruction in Malawi and Mozambique with over 370 people confirmed dead and several hundreds still displaced or missing. (AP Photo/Thoko Chikondi)
Rich countries ‘must finance climate protection in global south’
Amazon plans to cut another 9,000 jobs (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon to axe another 9,000 jobs globally
Brexit Clock Artist
Time to change? How stopping clocks going forward could affect life in Scotland
Mick Lynch is general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
RMT members at Network Rail accept offer to end dispute
Jobs at Credit Suisse’s UK office could be at risk after the sale of the Swiss bank to bigger rival UBS (Yui Mok/ PA)
Fears mount over ‘inevitable’ UK job losses at Credit Suisse after UBS takeover

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take part in National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented