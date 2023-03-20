Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Optical and hearing care chain Duncan and Todd (D&T) Group has opened its new £1.5 million lens manufacturing laboratory in Aberdeen.

Buoyed by the groups continued growth, which has seen the optics firm and lens manufacturer outgrow its current site, the investment in Caledonian Optical has tripled its current capacity.

Duncan and Todd Group and Caledonian Optical are moving all 66 members of staff to the new site, located close to Aberdeen International Airport in Dyce.

This includes employees from its former lab in the city centre, all senior staff based at Duncan and Todd Group’s head office on Crown Street and management from its corporate offering, Smart Employee Eyecare (SEE).

Reduced carbon footprint

Caledonian Optical head of manufacturing Mark Robertson said: “As long-time pioneers of innovation in optics, the new lab will offer the very latest equipment for manufacturing bespoke prescription lenses for our customers.

“As part of Duncan and Todd Group’s wider remit of operating a greener business, striving to reduce its carbon footprint, we have invested in new machinery which uses recycled wastewater for processing.

“This is a fantastic step forward for the business, and one that we know is important to our customers.”

Plans for old building

Duncan and Todd plans to demolish the decades-old Caledonian Optical lens laboratory to make way for a block of flats.

The optician and hearing care specialists have applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to flatten the building at 26 Hollybank Place.

It would be replaced with a development of 11 two-bedroom flats.

However, neighbours have raised fears that a potential further 22 people on the street will exacerbate parking problems.

And some have argued that the new four-storey building could block out any sunlight from reaching their properties.

The building hit the headlines last year as a high-profile victim of storm damage.

Residents were forced to flee their homes when windy weather caused damage to the neighbouring address.

The masonry is understood to have landed in the stock room, setting off alarms and prompting an immediate evacuation.

Industry specialist joins group

The move to new premises has been underpinned by the appointment of industry specialist Stuart Neilson to the newly created role of commercial director.

Mr Neilson, who has almost 20 years experience, joins the firm from his role as managing director UK of contact lens specialist Mark’ennovy.

He said: “I’m excited to be joining Duncan and Todd at a time when it is experiencing considerable growth both geographically and through the provision of additional services.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the group as it continues to grow, expanding its reach across the UK to bring its expertise and innovation to a new cohort of customers.”

Duncan and Todd Group managing director Frances Rus said: “The new lab strengthens this offering and will see us continue to provide clients the quality service they have been accustomed to, while offering them even more innovative solutions, with the capability to accept larger volumes of work.

“As part of our growth strategy, we are delighted to have Stuart on board as our new commercial director, as we continue to grow through acquisitions and investment in our new lens manufacturing lab, which will considerably increase our production capacity.

“He brings significant experience in the optical sector and we look forward to continued growth in the coming months.”

Long history in the north-east

The company, which turned over £23.8 million in the year to March 2022, has recently been celebrating its 50th year.

Duncan and Todd Group was founded in 1972 by Norman Duncan and Stewart Todd, when they opened their first branch in Peterhead. It has since expanded significantly and now has more than 44 branches across Scotland.