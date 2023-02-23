Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duncan and Todd expands branch network to Keith but shuts in Huntly

By Keith Findlay
February 23, 2023, 5:00 pm
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan & Todd managing director Frances Rus. Image: Big Partnership

Optical and hearing care chain Duncan and Todd (D&T) Group has added another branch to its Scotland-wide network after taking over a business in Moray.

But the move has also meant the closure of a shop in Huntly.

Sean Mulligan Opticians, on Mid Street, Keith, joins Aberdeen-based D&T following its sale for an undisclosed sum.

Its two employees, including former owner Sean Mulligan and long-serving staff member Jayne Forsyth, are now part of a group with more than 40 branches and in excess of 370 employees across Scotland.

Huntly branch to close

The Keith pair have been joined by all four staff from D&T’s Huntly branch, following its closure.

D&T managing director Frances Rus said: “We are pleased to have added Keith to our portfolio and delighted Sean is staying on with us to provide continuity and a familiar face for patients.

l-r Duncan and Todd staff members Alana McWilliam, Jayne Forsyth and Margaret Willetts look forward to welcoming customers to the Keith branch. Image: Big Partnership

“As a fellow long-established independent optometrist committed to providing a high quality and personal service to its local communities, Sean Mulligan Opticians was a strong fit for us.

“Our staff and patients have transferred from our Huntly branch, which has relocated to allow us to offer a bigger space and additional services, and we look forward to welcoming members of the community in and around Keith to Duncan and Todd.”

D&T’s acquisition trail

The expansion comes after D&T acquired Eyewise Optometrists in Banchory last summer, as well as the Spectacle Company’s branches in Stonehaven and Montrose.

D&T now has 13 branches across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, as well as further afield in Angus, Dundee, Perth, Moray and the Highlands.

The company trades as 20 20 Opticians south of Perthshire, while also retaining names that are well-known locally – such as JM MacDonald in the Highlands.

Sean Mulligan Opticians was a strong fit for us.”

Frances Rus, chief executive, Duncan and Todd

Group businesses include Caledonian Optical – D&T’s dedicated lens manufacturing operation – and, for corporate customers, Smart Employee Eyecare.

The company, which turned over £23.8 million in the year to March 2022, has recently been celebrating its 50th year.

Norman Duncan started trading about half a century ago from a house in Peterhead, with Stewart Todd joining him a year later to create the brand.

