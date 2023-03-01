Work starts on £30 million fish processing expansion in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A £30 million, government-backed investment in new fish processing and cold-store facilities for Denholm Seafoods is visibly under way in Peterhead.

The development at Denholm’s site on East Quay is expected to result in increased efficiencies, better product quality and a lower carbon footprint.

Energy savings of 30-40% are anticipated, contributing towards Scotland’s net-zero targets.

It is said to be one of the largest investments ever undertaken by a wild-caught fish processing company in Scotland.

With soaring energy costs and the need to increase efficiency, product quality and automation, this project will ensure we remain competitive in a global marketplace.” Richard Duthie, managing director, Denholm Seafoods

Bosses say it will deliver a “state-of-the-art” fish handling and storage system which will benefit the Scottish pelagic – mackerel, herring and blue whiting – fleet and provide opportunities to develop new markets.

Denholm will be able to increase its daily freezing capacity and boost cold storage capacity to 19,000 tonnes.

A new 130,000sq ft cold store next to the firm’s existing processing facility is now taking shape.

Work on that part of the project is expected to be completed by late summer.

Denholm managing director Richard Duthie said: “We are tremendously excited by this new investment, which will deliver benefits to Scotland’s important pelagic sector, and provide us with a platform for new growth.

“With soaring energy costs and the need to increase efficiency, product quality and automation, this project will ensure we remain competitive in a global marketplace and enable us to develop markets in key areas such as the Far East.

“It will, for example, enable us to explore new opportunities in value-added processing by providing increased flexibility in meeting customer requirements.”

Low-carbon credentials

He added: “Research has shown that Scottish mackerel production already has a much lower carbon footprint, compared to most other types of protein production, and this new facility will enhance that green reputation even further.”

The new facilities have been designed with future expansion in mind, allowing the company to further increase freezing and storage capacity at some point in the future.

In tandem with the new cold store, the existing Denholm Seafoods processing facility will be refurbished.

This part of the project is expected to be completed by summer next year and, according to Denholm, includes the installation of a “sophisticated and highly automated” fish processing system.

It is expected to result in “significant” savings in energy and packaging costs, while also allowing greater volumes of fish to be handled.

A new low pressure pump system to offload mackerel, herring, and blue whiting catches from boats on the quayside is predicted to deliver fish quality benefits.

Faster freezing

Denholm said this would be further enhanced by a new system that “freezes the end-product much quicker than before”.

The “smart” process being introduced is designed to take about six hours from the time raw material enters the factory through to final storage of the end frozen product.

Denholm’s expansion is supported by £2.8m of cash from the £100m UK Seafood Fund and a further £1.2m awarded by the Scottish Government via its Marine Fund Scotland.

The Peterhead firm is part of Glasgow-based Denholm Group, which also has activities in shipping, logistics and industrial services.

Denholm Group employs more than 1,000 people across about 50 locations.