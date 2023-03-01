Work starts on £30 million fish processing expansion in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work starts on £30 million fish processing expansion in Peterhead

By Keith Findlay
March 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 1:36 pm
l-r Denholm Seafoods finance director Allan Stephen and managing director Richard Duthie at the construction site. Image: Catch PR
l-r Denholm Seafoods finance director Allan Stephen and managing director Richard Duthie at the construction site. Image: Catch PR

A £30 million, government-backed investment in new fish processing and cold-store facilities for Denholm Seafoods is visibly under way in Peterhead.

The development at Denholm’s site on East Quay is expected to result in increased efficiencies, better product quality and a lower carbon footprint.

Energy savings of 30-40% are anticipated, contributing towards Scotland’s net-zero targets.

It is said to be one of the largest investments ever undertaken by a wild-caught fish processing company in Scotland.

With soaring energy costs and the need to increase efficiency, product quality and automation, this project will ensure we remain competitive in a global marketplace.”

Richard Duthie, managing director, Denholm Seafoods

Bosses say it will deliver a “state-of-the-art” fish handling and storage system which will benefit the Scottish pelagic – mackerel, herring and blue whiting – fleet and provide opportunities to develop new markets.

Denholm will be able to increase its daily freezing capacity and boost cold storage capacity to 19,000 tonnes.

A new 130,000sq ft cold store next to the firm’s existing processing facility is now taking shape.

Work on that part of the project is expected to be completed by late summer.

The new fish processing facilities start to take shape. Image: Catch PR

Denholm managing director Richard Duthie said: “We are tremendously excited by this new investment, which will deliver benefits to Scotland’s important pelagic sector, and provide us with a platform for new growth.

“With soaring energy costs and the need to increase efficiency, product quality and automation, this project will ensure we remain competitive in a global marketplace and enable us to develop markets in key areas such as the Far East.

“It will, for example, enable us to explore new opportunities in value-added processing by providing increased flexibility in meeting customer requirements.”

Low-carbon credentials

He added: “Research has shown that Scottish mackerel production already has a much lower carbon footprint, compared to most other types of protein production, and this new facility will enhance that green reputation even further.”

The new facilities have been designed with future expansion in mind, allowing the company to further increase freezing and storage capacity at some point in the future.

Mackerel processing. Image: Seafish

In tandem with the new cold store, the existing Denholm Seafoods processing facility will be refurbished.

This part of the project is expected to be completed by summer next year and, according to Denholm, includes the installation of a “sophisticated and highly automated” fish processing system.

It is expected to result in “significant” savings in energy and packaging costs, while also allowing greater volumes of fish to be handled.

A new low pressure pump system to offload mackerel, herring, and blue whiting catches from boats on the quayside is predicted to deliver fish quality benefits.

Faster freezing

Denholm said this would be further enhanced by a new system that “freezes the end-product much quicker than before”.

The “smart” process being introduced is designed to take about six hours from the time raw material enters the factory through to final storage of the end frozen product.

Denholm’s expansion is supported by £2.8m of cash from the £100m UK Seafood Fund and a further £1.2m awarded by the Scottish Government via its Marine Fund Scotland.

The Peterhead firm is part of Glasgow-based Denholm Group, which also has activities in shipping, logistics and industrial services.

Denholm Group employs more than 1,000 people across about 50 locations.

