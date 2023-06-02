‘Massive blow’ as Bank of Scotland announces branch closures in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Massive blow’ as Bank of Scotland announces branch closures in north and north-east

The closures will see some customers making trips of more than 30 miles to alternative branches.

By Rob McLaren
bank transfer scams
Bank of Scotland is closing several branches in the next 12 months. Image: Shutterstock.

Bank of Scotland is carrying out another round of branch closures, with several shutting in the north and north-east over the next 12 months.

Lloyds Banking Group, which operates the brand, said there has been a reduction in the number of people visiting branches in the past five years.

It is closing a total of 53 Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank branches in the next year.

Some of the Bank of Scotland closures planned in the Highlands will see customers having to make trips of more than 30 miles to alternative branches.

Which Bank of Scotland branches will close?

Six Bank of Scotland branches across the north and north-east will close as part of the latest round of cuts.

These are located in:

  • Aviemore – closing May 21 2024
  • Ballater – closing October 11 2023
  • Braemar – closing October 17 2023
  • Cults – closing August 14 2023 (previously announced)
  • Fort Augustus – closing October 5 2023
  • Ullapool – closing October 23 2023

What is Bank of Scotland saying?

The bank said it completes a “detailed impact analysis” before deciding to close a branch.

It looks at factors such as how often customers are using the branch and checking alternative ways to bank nearby.

Bank of Scotland in Ballater is one of the branches earmarked for closure. Image: Google Maps

Justification each of the closures, the bank said: “The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online.

“With more customers choosing to use digital ways to bank and manage their money, visits at this branch have fallen.

“As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to close it.”

Why have these branches been selected?

The analysis shows the number of personal and business customers going into branches is down over the past five years in all cases.

In Aviemore, for example, personal and business customers using the branch are down by 71% and 59% respectively.

In Braemar, the bank said just 11 customers used the branch each month during 2022.

This figure was 119 for Aviemore, 69 for Ballater, 27 for Cults, 20 for Fort Augustus and 20 for Ullapool.

The north closures mean long distances to other Bank of Scotland branches. In the case of Ullapool, it is 45 miles to Dingwall or 56 miles to Inverness.

Closures a ‘backwards step’

Commenting on the Ballater and Braemar closures, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said it was a “backwards step” for Deeside.

He added: “I am asking for a meeting with the chief executive to discuss the reasons and methodology used to make this decision.

Bank of Scotland in Aviemore. Image: Google Maps

“It will mean personal and business banking customers are going to have to travel between 22 and 37 miles to access a branch.

“Older residents, charity account holders and people relying on rural bus services will be among those most inconvenienced.

“I urge Bank of Scotland to reconsider this wrongheaded approach.

“These branches are already operating on a minimum timetable and it is hard to imagine the merit of swapping to a travelling service.“

