Rosehearty Post Office to close in July leaving customers without vital services

Rosehearty Post Office will close in July, leaving the small Aberdeenshire village without any services.

It was announced that due to the postmaster general’s resignation the Ward Road store would close.

In a letter to customers, David Duff, the Post Office’s network provision lead, confirmed services would cease temporarily on Saturday, July 22, at 2pm.

However, the closure will not be permanent with the letter stating the Post Office was working hard to find a solution so services in Rosehearty could be reinstated.

The letter read: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Ltd.”

However, if plans are not in place, customers could face a five-mile roundtrip to Sandhaven and even further to Fraserburgh.

If the closure goes ahead, it will disproportionately affect the elderly and most vulnerable who rely on the vital services supplied by the Post Office.

This was echoed by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who said the closure was “hugely disappointing”.

He added: “These facilities are a lifeline for places such as Rosehearty, especially for elderly or vulnerable people who struggle to travel elsewhere for these services.

“Older people living in villages are finding it increasingly impossible to manage their banking services and to access cash and parcels because more and more barriers are being put in their way.

“It’s vital people aren’t excluded from society due to a lack of infrastructure in communities and I will now be writing to the Post Office asking what it plans to do to find a new postmaster.

“As we have seen with Boddam, post offices can be saved and I would encourage anyone who is keen to take over the service to register their interest as soon as they can.”