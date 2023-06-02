Rosehearty Post Office to close in July leaving customers without vital services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rosehearty Post Office to close in July leaving customers without vital services

The branch which services the small Aberdeenshire village is to close following the postmaster general's resignation.

By Ross Hempseed
Rosehearty Post Office due to close on July 22. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock .
Rosehearty Post Office due to close on July 22. Image: Mark Newcombe/Shutterstock .

Rosehearty Post Office will close in July, leaving the small Aberdeenshire village without any services.

It was announced that due to the postmaster general’s resignation the Ward Road store would close.

In a letter to customers, David Duff, the Post Office’s network provision lead, confirmed services would cease temporarily on Saturday, July 22, at 2pm.

However, the closure will not be permanent with the letter stating the Post Office was working hard to find a solution so services in Rosehearty could be reinstated.

The letter read: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Ltd.”

However, if plans are not in place, customers could face a five-mile roundtrip to Sandhaven and even further to Fraserburgh.

If the closure goes ahead, it will disproportionately affect the elderly and most vulnerable who rely on the vital services supplied by the Post Office.

David Duguid.
David Duguid says Post Office services in small communities like Rosehearty are vital. Image: David Duguid.

This was echoed by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid, who said the closure was “hugely disappointing”.

He added: “These facilities are a lifeline for places such as Rosehearty, especially for elderly or vulnerable people who struggle to travel elsewhere for these services.

“Older people living in villages are finding it increasingly impossible to manage their banking services and to access cash and parcels because more and more barriers are being put in their way.

“It’s vital people aren’t excluded from society due to a lack of infrastructure in communities and I will now be writing to the Post Office asking what it plans to do to find a new postmaster.

As we have seen with Boddam, post offices can be saved and I would encourage anyone who is keen to take over the service to register their interest as soon as they can.”

