Highland holiday apartments with ‘potential for growth’ on sale for £1.25m

The owners are selling due to retirement after owning the property for more than 20 years.

By Kelly Wilson
Dolphin Bay Apartments in Ardersier are on the market for £1.25million. Image Christie & Co
Dolphin Bay Apartments in Ardersier are on the market for £1.25million. Image Christie & Co

Highlands-based holiday apartments run by its currents owners for more than 20 years have been put up for sale.

The eight apartments, at Ardesier, is on the market for £1.25 million.

The Dolphin Bay Suites & Apartments is being marketed by Christie & Co.

The brochure states: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a well performing lifestyle business which has potential for further growth.

“The business has been owned by our clients for over 20 years and are now genuinely looking to retire.”

Highlands apartments have ‘breathtaking views’

The accommodation is spread out over three floors and all apartments have been “tastefully” decorated throughout.

Most have an open plan lounge with kitchen and dining facilities.

Bedroom options range from one to three bedrooms.

Each apartment has been decorated to a high standard. Image: Christie & Co
Most apartments have open plan dining area. Image: Christie & Co.

The brochure describes them as “superb seafront holiday apartments right on the beach with breath-taking views across the inner Moray Firth to Chanonry Point.”

Popular tourist spot

Ardersier, which lies between Inverness and Nairn, has many popular attractions including The Highlanders’ Museum, Castle Stuart and Fort George.

The Cairngorm National Park and the Whisky trail are both within an hour away.

The brochure states: “With the tranquil seafront setting and breath-taking views the apartments are situated in a great location with Inverness, Nairn, Fort George, Loch Ness, castles, dolphins, ospreys and golf on the doorstep.”

The accommodation is nearby to Inverness. Image: Christie & Co.
Spectacular views are available from the Highlands apartments. Image: Christie & Co.

Christie & Co said the property offers “huge potential” to increase revenue.

Turnover for year ending March 31, 2021 was £100,029 with a gross profit of £99,152.

The brochure adds: “There is huge potential to increase the revenue by advertising through Booking.com and Hotels.com.

“The business boasts fantastic reviews on Google, TripAdvisor and Expedia and because of this it retains a great amount of repeat custom.”

