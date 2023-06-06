Wallace Duffy to stay with Caley Thistle and is excited for next term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Wallace Duffy to stay with Caley Thistle and is excited for next term

The defender has revealed he will be remaining in the Highland capital.

By Callum Law
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Wallace Duffy has pledged his future to Inverness Caley Thistle and is optimistic about next season.

The defender was one of the players on the Caley Jags’ out of contract list following Saturday’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic.

However, Duffy revealed he has penned a deal to remain in the Highland capital.

There are a host of Caley Thistle players out of contract, including the likes of Billy Mckay, Danny Devine, Aaron Doran and Scott Allardice, while Robbie Deas has already switched to Kilmarnock.

Despite some uncertainty, Duffy is upbeat when he looks to next term.

The 24-year-old said: “I’m still around next season, I’ve got another year with the club and I’m looking forward to it.

“I know there will be a bit of a rebuild with players coming and going.

“But we’ve got a good group and a good crop of young players who have gained a lot of experience this season and been thrown in at the deep end at times when we had a lot of injuries this season.

“I’m excited to see what we can do next season.”

Cup final and promotion push

It was a strange campaign for Caley Thistle. An abundance of injuries mid-season hampered their Championship promotion bid.

But when players returned in the second half of the season, Billy Dodds’ charges finished the league campaign strongly and also reached the Scottish Cup final.

Duffy added: “We fell short of the play-offs, but we had that horrible run with injuries and I don’t think anybody has ever had a run like it.

“When we came out the other side of it, we went on a mad run and almost got into the play-offs after looking like we had no chance.

Wallace Duffy, right, in action for Caley Thistle against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

“We got to a cup final at the same time so I don’t think you could ask for much more more.

“I feel like we can build on this and really kick on next season –  you want some continuity.

“You don’t want everything up in the air and everyone scrambling about in the summer. You want some stability and a good core.

“We know we’ll lose some players, but we’ll keep some as well, that’s football.”

Late-season run shows Inverness’ potential

Although disappointed to lose to Celtic at the weekend Duffy believes Caley Thistle showed what they’re capable of on their run to the cup final.

They had some luck along the way – namely getting reinstated after Queen’s Park fielded an ineligible player against them in round four – but after that they took the scalps of Premiership sides Livingston and Kilmarnock, before defeating Falkirk in the semi-final.

Duffy said: “I think you’ve seen the potential of Inverness. We’ve had some good results against Premiership teams and deserved to be in the final.

“We had a little bit of luck earlier in the run, but that wasn’t our fault, and after it we put away two Premiership teams and a high-flying Falkirk.

“Nobody wants to go home from Hampden empty-handed, but sometimes you just have to say you were beaten by a good side.

“They’re the best team in the country, there’s no denying that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Big summer ahead for Highland clubs after dramatic end to the season
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Jay Henderson opens up on future after smash-hit loan move to Caley Thistle
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Conference League proposal dramatically WITHDRAWN ahead of SFA AGM
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: No fairytale victory but plenty of pride
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Robbie Deas leaves Caley Thistle to sign for top-flight Kilmarnock
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine proud after pushing Celtic far in Scottish Cup final
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
P&J survey reveals how north clubs are set to vote on Conference League
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Billy Mckay believes he's done enough to merit new Caley Thistle contract
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Robbie Deas disappointed to be leaving Caley Thistle - but wants to play at…
Wallace Duffy, left, in action during the Scottish Cup final, is staying with Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Caley Thistle can reflect on valiant effort against Scotland's best after predictions of…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]