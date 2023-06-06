SSE handed £9.8 million fine after rule breach at Loch Ness power station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSE handed £9.8 million fine after rule breach at Loch Ness power station

The fine would have been more had the energy giants not settled the investigation early.

By Gavin Harper
The SSE Power Station at Foyers on Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The SSE Power Station at Foyers on Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A rule breach at a power station near Inverness has seen energy giants SSE issued with a fine of nearly £10 million.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Perth, has been fined £9.8 million by industry regulator Ofgem after it was found to have breached its generation licence.

Ofgem said an investigation found the company’s generation arm overcharged the National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) during a time of so-called transmission constraint.

Transmission constraints happen in situations such as when there is not enough electricity network capacity to transport power out of an area in which local generation outstrips demand.

The electricity system operator takes action to manage flows across the network to increase and decrease the amount of electricity produced by different generators.

But, given that it only has limited alternatives available to it in these situations, there are risks that generators can exploit their position by increasing prices to reduce output and Ofgem puts rules in place to prevent this.

‘Significantly more expensive’

Ofgem’s probe, which was launched in October 2021, found SSE made the bid prices it charged the electricity system operator to lower output from the Foyers pumped storage power station, “significantly more expensive”, including in periods of transmission constraint.

Ofgem said while there was no evidence to suggest the actions were deliberate, it found SSE breached the rules in place.

It warned the pricing actions would ultimately increase costs for consumers.

The SSE Power Station on Loch Ness
The SSE Power Station at Foyers on Loch Ness.

Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement and emerging issues at Ofgem, said: “Protecting consumers is a priority for Ofgem, and we will continue to monitor the wholesale energy markets in Great Britain and ensure their integrity on behalf of energy users.

“This enforcement action sends another strong signal to all generators that they must put in place controls to ensure that their bid prices are set in a way that ensures that they do not obtain excessive benefits during transmission constraint periods.

“If they fail to do so, they will face significant consequences.”

SSE has since pledged to put in place a new pricing system designed to properly reflect the costs and benefits of reducing its generation at Foyers.

Fine reduced from £11.5 million

Ofgem added that SSE’s fine was reduced from £11.58 million as the company settled the investigation early.

A spokesman for SSE said: “We aim to comply with regulations at all times and believed we were doing so in this case.

The welcome sign outside SSE headquarters in Perth
SSE headquarters in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We co-operated fully with the investigation.

“Following the investigation, we are updating our relevant procedures accordingly.”

