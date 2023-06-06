Timber transport boost for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Timber transport boost for Scotland

The Strategic Timber Transport Fund (STTF) is funded by Transport Scotland and managed by Scottish Forestry.

By Katrina Macarthur
CASH INJECTION: A range of timber transport projects are to benefit from £4m funding to improve infrastructure.
CASH INJECTION: A range of timber transport projects are to benefit from £4m funding to improve infrastructure.

Sixteen new timber transport projects throughout Scotland have been given a funding boost from rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon.

The projects – which are part of the Strategic Timber Transport Fund (STTF), funded by Transport Scotland and managed by Scottish Forestry – will help improve infrastructure and take pressure off rural roads used by communities.

New projects in Argyllshire, Perthshire, Dumfries & Galloway, Scottish Borders, Ayrshire and Highlands, will share in the £4 million funding.

Announcing the funding, Ms Gougeon said: “Our forestry sector has an important part to play in reaching Net Zero. I am pleased that the Scottish government and local authorities are continuing to provide support to help the industry decarbonise, whilst also improving local transport networks.  That is good for our forestry industry, strengthening its ability to get timber to market.

New projects to share £4 million funding

“But it is also good news for rural communities which are regularly affected by timber wagons using their same routes that local people use too. With road widening works, diversionary roads and more passing places, communities will be less affected.”

The projects will create new haulage routes away from busy villages, build passing places on narrow roads, upgrade existing fragile roads and promote the shipping of timber by sea.

Support is provided to the TimberLINK shipping service.

These include: £945,000 to support for the TimberLINK service which is enabling around 70,000 tonnes of timber each year to be moved by sea on the West Coast of Scotland; £284,500 to Perth & Kinross Council to improve parts of the A93 to move 280,000 tonnes of timber including areas toppled by Storm Arwen; £222,000 to Dumfries & Galloway Council to improve a stretch of the A711 through Dalbeattie which needs strengthened to carry an estimated 1,800,000 tonnes of timber over next 10 years; £245,000 to Highland Council to widen the approach to the Howford Bridge across the River Nairn on a route well-used by timber lorries bringing logs to the Gordon Timber sawmill in Nairn; and £111,000 to Argyll & Bute Council for the continuation of improvement work on the road between Ballochandrain and Tighnabruaich through resurfacing and widening. This road serves a busy community and is forecast to carry 253,940 tonnes of timber over the next decade – typically going to onwards transport by boat from Sandbank.

Over the last 23 years, the STTF has contributed over £82 million towards improving Scotland’s timber transport infrastructure through 398 separate projects.

Overall, and considering the co-funded value through partnerships, the STTF leveraged a further £55 million to realise a total spend of £137 million.

The fund also supports a network of regional timber transport officers and a national co-ordinator who all work to help forestry stakeholders identify local timber transport issues and seek solutions.

Further £55 million to realise a total spend of £137 million

Scotland’s forestry sector supports around 25,000 jobs and generates over £1 billion to the economy each year.

Around 7 million tonnes of timber is transported from Scotland’s forests to sawmills and processing plants.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

The Brown family of Auchmaliddie Mains Farm, were presented with the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award. Picture by Darryl Benns/DC Thomson.
Finale event for Joe Watson raises record-breaking £22,000
Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead were the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award, with the Stronachs from Berryleys in reserve.
Award winning farm to host open evening
Conversation around cows and carbon will continue at the technical beef day.
Fortrose farmers to host free beef event
Woodies Juicy ET topped the Beltex offering at 3,000gns.
Pedigree sheep in demand at Borderway Mart
Daniel Whiteford farms at Borewell Farm near Berwick-upon-Tweed.
Aberdeen-Angus breeder raises £27,000 for Ukraine charity
Bower Young Farmers Club celebrates the win at the Highland Rally.
Bower YFC crowned Highland Rally winners
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
'Damaging' southern hemisphere trade deals go live