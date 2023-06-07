Neptune Energy believed to be courting Italian suitor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neptune Energy believed to be courting Italian suitor

North Sea firm said to be mulling offer worth up to £4.82 billion.

By Keith Findlay
Neptune Energy worker.
Image: Neptune Energy

Italian energy company has reportedly upped a takeover offer for UK North Sea firm Neptune Energy.

According to news agency Reuters, Milan-based Eni has sweetened its bid to “below $6 billion” (£4.82 billion).

Reuters said Eni was in “exclusive talks” to buy private equity-backed gas and oil producer Neptune.

A spokesman for Neptune, whose UK offshore oil and gas assets are managed from offices on North Esplanade West, Aberdeen, declined to comment.

Eni has also declined to comment.

UK firm’s global activities

Neptune has oil and gas interests in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, North Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Group-wide operations are run from headquarters in London.

According to Reuters’ sources, Neptune and Eni recently started a new phase of discussions after months of slow-moving negotiations.

The Italian firm has now agreed to up its initial offer and is willing to spend between $5bn (£4bn) and $6bn, Reuters’ sources said.

Negotiations have significantly progressed but there is no guarantee an agreement would be reached, they told Reuters.

Neptune Energy's offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen.
Neptune Energy’s offices on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen. Image: Frame

Neptune is currently owned by China Investment Corporation, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners.

The company was launched in 2015 as Neptune Oil and Gas.

Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners said they had signed up former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw to lead a new investment company targeting “large oil and gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics”.

The move came five months after the then prime minister David Cameron revealed Washington DC-headquartered Carlyle was putting £660 million into the UK offshore industry in a “clear vote of confidence” in the sector.

Former prime minister David Cameron tours BP's Etap platform in the North Sea in 2014.
Former prime minister David Cameron tours BP’s Etap platform in the North Sea in 2014.<br />2014. Image: Andy Buchanan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mr Laidlaw is now executive chairman of Neptune. Others on the board include Pete Jones, the former Aberdeen-based managing director of Taqa Europe.

The company operates the Cygnus Alpha and Cygnus Bravo facilities, producing gas from the Cygnus field – the UK southern North Sea’s largest single producing gas field.

In the central North Sea Neptune is developing the Seagull oil and gas field alongside partners BP and Japex. Seagull is due to come onstream this year.

Neptune also has a working interest in the Isabella exploration discovery in the central North Sea.

The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune. Image: Neptune Energy

Eni has been active in the UK since 1964. Its current business in Britain spans exploration and production, liquefied natural gas, refining and chemicals, among others.

The Italian firm shut a North Sea oil and gas -focused office in Aberdeen in 2004, axing 60 jobs.

Another 53 posts were relocated to London and 50 workers transferred to Canadian Natural Resources, which had recently taken over Eni’s interests in six North Sea fields.

Is Harbour also in takeover talks?

Meanwhile, North Sea giant Harbour Energy is reportedly in “merger” talks with US firm Talos Energy, whose activities are focused on the Gulf of Mexico.

Reuters said it had been told by four sources that talks between the firms are ongoing.

