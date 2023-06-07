Buckie Thistle sign Forres Mechanics defender Dale Wood on three-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle have signed Forres Mechanics defender Dale Wood after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

Wood has been a first team regular at Forres since joining from Rothes in 2020.

The 26-year-old has joined Buckie Thistle on a three-year contact.

A Buckie Thistle statement said: “Dale is a versatile player who can sit in defence or midfield and will bring good competition to the squad.

“He has been a target of the management team for some time now and BTFC are delighted he joins us.”

⚽️⚽️⚽️ DALE WOOD MOVES TO BUCKIE THISTLE FC ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Forres Mechanics FC announce that defender Dale Wood has joined Buckie Thistle FC after a fee was agreed between the clubs. See more at https://t.co/3wdt7VxQgp Best wishes Dale from all at Forres Mechanics FC 🟤🟡 pic.twitter.com/7i9wrJj8IM — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) June 7, 2023