Buckie Thistle sign Forres Mechanics defender Dale Wood on three-year deal

Buckie Thistle have signed Forres Mechanics defender Dale Wood after a fee was agreed between the clubs.
Wood has been a first team regular at Forres since joining from Rothes in 2020.
The 26-year-old has joined Buckie Thistle on a three-year contact.
A Buckie Thistle statement said: “Dale is a versatile player who can sit in defence or midfield and will bring good competition to the squad.
“He has been a target of the management team for some time now and BTFC are delighted he joins us.”
⚽️⚽️⚽️ DALE WOOD MOVES TO BUCKIE THISTLE FC ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Forres Mechanics FC announce that defender Dale Wood has joined Buckie Thistle FC after a fee was agreed between the clubs.
See more at https://t.co/3wdt7VxQgp
Best wishes Dale from all at Forres Mechanics FC 🟤🟡 pic.twitter.com/7i9wrJj8IM
— ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) June 7, 2023
Conversation