‘Significant work’ still needed before former Elgin cafe will be back in action

The property was last home to a vegan cafe.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council has revealed work is ongoing behind the scenes over the future of an Elgin High Street building.

This three-storey C-listed building at 239 Elgin High Street is held in the Elgin Common Good.

The ground level unit was most recently let out as a cafe with residential accommodation on the upper floors.

It has now been empty for two years.

Exterior of the commercial property at 239 Elgin High Street.
Earlier this year, planning chiefs gave listed building consent to carry out repairs. These included new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs will be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like-for-like basis.

Finally, one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

What is latest on the vacant Elgin High Street unit?

Now six months on after the planning decision, Moray Council say “significant work” is needed for the property before it hits the market for let or sale.

The repair work hasn’t started yet.

However a spokesman added: “Estimates for this are currently being prepared and will be considered by councillors before a final decision is made on the property.”

Florian and Vanessa Koci who are opening up a Greek takeaway and restaurant on South Street previously considered the unit, but it was unavailable.

According to council insiders, previously a new tenant was set to move into the building, however it didn’t happen.

The property’s most recent use

Sarah Borthwick outside Cafe Kombucha before closure.
Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

Products available at Elgin's Cafe Kombucha.
In July 2022, she announced she would be closing before the October “price hike”.

At the time she also thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “So many small businesses have been struggling – and being a sole trader with the overheads and different jobs I had it was bloody hard but enjoyable and manageable.

“But the second price hike that’s coming in October renders my wee vegan cafe plans untenable I’m afraid.

“You have all been totally amazing, supportive and I am so so sorry this has happened.”

Inside Cafe Kombucha in Elgin when it was open.
