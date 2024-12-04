Elgin Poundland: First look inside new town centre store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Poundland: First look inside new town centre store

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access to go inside the new Elgin Poundland store before it opens to the public.

By Sean McAngus
Store manager Gerry McAloon pictured inside Elgin Poundland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular retailer Poundland are set to open up their permanent Elgin High Street home.

On Saturday, the prominent and popular business will open their store inside a new custom-building with four new flats on the upper floors.

This major regeneration project, which has taken about six years, has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

In the meantime, Poundland has had a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

My Poundland exclusive in October.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

In October, we exclusively revealed the opening date of their permanent Elgin home.

Meanwhile, earlier this year we got to go inside the building as the transformation was taking place.

Now the Press and Journal has been given exclusive access to go inside the new store before it opens to the public on Saturday.

This is what the new Elgin store looks like as it takes shape.

Elgin Poundland on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Take a look around the Elgin Poundland store

The tills.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Clothing section. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some of products on show. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shelves are being filled up. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The array of clothing in store.

It is the only property the retailer owns outright in the UK.

In early August, North Street was reopened after being closed for years to allow  construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856.

It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

‘It feels like returning home’

Store manager, Gerry McAloon, assistant manager Caroline Leslie and structure manager for Tremlett and Turner  Tom McPartland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Elgin Poundland manager Gerry McAloon, the retailer returning to the High Street feel likes “returning home”.

He was previously the manager of Woolworths in Elgin from 1993 until 2008 when the firm fell into administration and all their stores closed.

Coverage of Elgin Woolies.  Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Gerry said: “Coming back to the High Street is like coming home.

“The building has a great sentimental value to me.

“I live in New Elgin and I was used to walking to work for around 31 years in Woolworth and Poundland so it is great to be back.”

Merchandiser Callum McFeat working away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Awareness about store’

Gerry McAloon is excited to open on Saturday.

The new store is nearly twice the size, stocking a range of clothing and homeware as well as chilled and frozen food.

Gerry believes being on the High Street again also helps with store awareness.

He added: “Being at Thunderton Place was great and kept us in Elgin.

“However at times, we found there were people coming up to North Street from the bus seeing the barriers up and assuming Poundland was closed.

“We even had a customer as recently as August asking when did you open here on Thunderton Place, and we had been there for two years.

“This will raise awareness about the store being on the High Street and show Poundland is back.

‘Commitment to Elgin High Street’

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour as shelves start to be filled:

Gerry praised Poundland’s commitment to the Elgin High Street.

He added: “A lot of retailers would have walked away from the project.

“They have made a fantastic job with the detail of the building.

“They also kept us in our jobs and got us to work in the Inverness store before the shop opened at Thunderton Place.”

The temporary store on Thunderton Place will close on Friday before its return to the High Street.

The Future of Elgin

Conversation