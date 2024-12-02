How an Elgin butcher shop manager took the plunge to become owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How an Elgin butcher shop manager took the plunge to become owner

Paul Shorter talks about becoming the owner of RG MacDonald butcher - and how it's important to evolve with the times.

RG MacDonald Butcher owner Paul Shorter pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Growing up, Paul Shorter made an early start in butchery at the age of 11 in London.

On Saturdays, he was showed the ropes by his father David William Shorter, who managed a butchers in North London.

Five years on and with a good knowledge of the trade under his belt, he left school at 16 and worked in shops across England’s capital.

Paul Shorter says it has been an eventful journey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Fast forward to 2003, he joined the well-known RG MacDonald Butcher in Elgin after moving to the town.

After a few weeks, he became the manager of the butchers on Lossie Wynd.

Then 18 years later, he took the plunge to buy the business.

For him, it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

R.G MacDonald Butcher pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was a matter of pride to take on the business.

Paul said: “My dad taught me everything from an early age.

“I was quite happy with the manager job at R.G MacDonald Butcher, so when the opportunity came up to take over the business, I could have said no.

“However, I felt I could improve the business and I didn’t want to let myself and my family down so that’s why I did it.

“At times, I wish I was 10 years younger in running the business, but I thought no just get on with it.”

How he found the switch from manager to owner

Lorraine Longmuir (driver and Counter Assistant), Vicky Gardner (Counter Assistant), Paul Shorter (Owner) and butcher Greig Simpson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was been far but easy, however Paul has enjoyed running the business so far.

He praised his employees for their work ethic.

Paul said: “It has been a massive learning curve.

“There’s been some days that I have been kind of exhausted, but to me, it’s been worth it.”

The variety of products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and the team behind me is brilliant.

“Owning the business can bring a lot of stress, just getting things organised. getting the right products you want and ensuring everything is right.

“However, I have really enjoyed it and you do get some freedom to try out different things.”

Why is it important to embrace the changing times?

RG MacDonald Butcher owner Paul Shorter pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Paul believes it is important to evolve with the changing times for the business to continue to be success.

This has included a range of homemade ready meals which include sweet and sour chicken with rice and curry.

Paul explained: “I think if we hadn’t diversified and just stuck to the basics of a butchers, we wouldn’t be here anymore.

“We have just bought a new blast chiller for our ready meals which is very important thing to have.

“These meals are made on site in the butchers by a chef with fresh products.

Paul Shorter pictured with some of the  homemade ready made meals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “We aim to produce a ready meal which is full of nutrients and better than what you get in the supermarket.

“They have been popular with the customers and we are always looking for new ideas to innovate every day.”

The range of products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Quality products and customer care is at the heart of the business.

He said: ” It is important we make the experience enjoyable when people come to visit the butchers.

“Word of the mouth is the most important way of awareness for us.

“We want to people to be happy with the products they get and tell others about it.

“There are some elderly customers, who we might be the only people they see that day. It is key we have a chat and get to know them.”

